ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1-2022 RESULTS ON 5 MAY 2022
London, 20 April 2022 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q1-2022 financial results on Thursday 5 May, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 5 May, at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at: 5:30am in Vancouver 8:30am in Toronto and New York 1:30pm in London 8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/55p7fdw4
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below: International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338 North American toll-free: +1 877 870 9135 UK toll-free: +44 (0) 800 279 6619
Confirmation Code: 6960096
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar
