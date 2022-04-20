ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1-2022

RESULTS ON 5 MAY 2022

London, 20 April 2022 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q1-2022 financial results on Thursday 5 May, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 5 May, at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/55p7fdw4

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:

International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338

North American toll-free: +1 877 870 9135

UK toll-free: +44 (0) 800 279 6619

Confirmation Code: 6960096

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



+1 (647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com

