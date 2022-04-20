Surge Battery Metals Plans Maiden Drill Program at San Emidio Lithium Project, Nevada

Vancouver, April 20, 2022 - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI) (OTC:NILIF) (FRA:DJ5C), Mr. Greg Reimer, President, is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized its plans for a Phase One drill program at the San Emidio Lithium Project located in the San Emidio Desert, near Reno, Nevada.

The entire San Emidio Desert basin is a highly prospective lithium exploration zone and is about 38 km long and up to 11 km wide at the widest point with the central playa measures about 8.5 km north - south and 4.5 km east - west.

The proposed four-hole drill program is designed to test a tight grouping of highly anomalous surface sediment sampling locations which returned assay values with a high of 312 ppm lithium and a mean value of 215 ppm lithium. Drilling will commence as soon as permitting is approved.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Surge San Emidio Lithium Project consists of two claim blocks within the San Emidio Valley. The northern block, 60 claims covering about 4,800 acres or 1,924 hectares, is leased from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) and the southern block, 16 claims, covering 640 acres or 259 hectares, optioned from Group One Minerals LLC (Galt Group).

San Emidio Valley is home to a large and long-lived geothermal system that is still active. The Ormat Energy San Emidio geothermal plant, about 2 km east of the center of the claim block is currently producing about 11 megawatts of power and has recently been granted approval to construct another 40-megawatt plant. The active geothermal system extends about 6 km roughly north - south along the range front fault. Numerous tufa mounds, acid sulfate alteration, and sinter follow the structure. Currently, the center of the upwelling geothermal fluids is near the power plant to about 1 km north; the remaining thermal features are from horizontal flow along the structure. The heat source appears to be simple deep circulation into the crust; it is not related to igneous activity.

Mr. Greg Reimer, President, comments "The proposed exploration program includes additional geochemistry and geophysical work on the San Emidio Lithium Properties optioned by Surge from Lithium Corporation and a drill program that will test for two styles of lithium enrichment believed possible on our lithium exploration properties within the San Emidio Valley. The observed pattern of anomalous lithium samples may reflect the presence of lithium brines and or lithium bearing clays with both being products of up-welling fluids from structures buried in the basin fill. Analysis of recent geophysical data available online and conducted by Ormat consultants indicates the possibility of very low resistivity features underlying our surface anomalies which might be indicative of brines at a depth of approximately 500m. The drill program will investigate this anomalous feature."

Alan J. Morris of Spring Creek, Nevada is the qualified person for Surge Battery Metals and has approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company's' San Emidio Desert Lithium Project, located 60 miles Northeast of Reno in the San Emidio Desert, Washoe County, Nevada covers about 5,525 acres (2,235 Ha). The Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in 84 association placer claims covering 4,885 acres (1,975 Ha), subject to a 2% NSR, from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM). The Company also recently completed a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest 16 minerals claims comprising 640 acres adjoining this property.

Additionally, The Company owns a 100% interest in 95 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbridge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

The Company owns a 100% interest in 663 ha (1,640 acre) property in the Teels Marsh Playa Mineral County, Nevada. The property is located in an active region for both lithium exploration and production.

Nickel Projects, Northern BC

The Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc. The Surge Nickel Project consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (HN4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (N100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claims).

The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia, partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims including the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. The Caledonia Project claim area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt in the Nanaimo Mining Division on northern Vancouver Island. The claims are host to widespread copper and gold skarn mineralization 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper Mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. Additionally, our property lies partially adjacent to NorthIsle Copper and Gold currently developing one of the most promising copper gold porphyry deposits in Canada. Northisle recently completed an updated PEA for its 100% owned North Island Project and is advancing towards a pre-feasibility study.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

778-945-2656

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward?looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward?looking. Forward?looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward?looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.