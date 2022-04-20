Western Magnesium Announces Final Engineering Field Inspections Underway at Commercial Pilot Plant

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG.V) (OTC:MLYF) (Frankfurt:3WM) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the final engineering field inspections are being conducted at the Company's commercial pilot plant. These engineering inspections are a critical step in the construction process and will help to ensure the accuracy of all processes and protocols.

Successful engineering sign-off of this detailed analysis allows Western Magnesium's operations team to proceed with the final phase of commissioning and reach the Company's end goal of commencing "green" magnesium production operations.

Magnesium is critical to the production of aluminum, which is used in everything from cars and airplanes to computers and appliances. For decades now, America has outsourced the production of domestic magnesium to China, in large part because the past ways of mining this mineral have had extremely high environmental costs.

Western Magnesium is on the cusp of returning magnesium production to North America with a new, environmentally sound process that will boost U.S. national security and create thousands of jobs. Production is slated to begin at the end of May.

Executive Chairman, Ed Lee, stated, "I am confident in the successful outcome of these final inspections at the commercial pilot plant this week. This is vital to our overall mission as we move closer to bringing production of "green" magnesium back to the United States with our proprietary technology."

Chief Technology Officer, Paul Sauvé, stated, "The success of these detailed inspections will allow us to maintain our project timeline and proceed with exciting and unprecedented next steps in plant commissioning, ultimately positioning us as a major player in the market that will shape production trends in the coming years."

In addition, final construction and commissioning continue at the plant and the team is proud to report no significant issues or obstacles faced to date, and our "green" metal production is on schedule.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated, costly, and highly polluting production processes, Western Magnesium intends to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Media Relations & Corporate Communications: Ashleigh Barry | abarry@westmagcorp.com | (202) 258-4453

Investor Relations: John Ulmer | julmer@westmagcorp.com | (604) 423-2709

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results), and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View our profile on SEDAR

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.