Glen Eagle Resources Increases Land Package at Moose Lake Phosphate Project

Montreal, April 20, 2022 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. ("Glen Eagle") (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) announces the acquisition of 27 additional claims adjacent to Moose Lake. The acquisition is to further maximize the property's value by adding geological and drilling data to the project. Moose Lake is wholly owned by the Company and located approximately 100 kilometers north of Chicoutimi, the fight largest city in Quebec Province.

The added claims are well detailed in a geological report, including 1000 meters of drilling results with the best values grading as high as 10% phosphate. The acquisition of these new claims is in line with a news release dated March 29, 2022, stating that the Company is reevaluating its Moose Lake phosphate project due to a renewed interest in the sector, which has been recently described by Bloomberg News as one of the best growth sectors of the economy for the next 10 years.

The claims are an extension of Moose Lake to the north-west, encompassing a combined 60 square kilometers of land with approximately 9,000 meters of well documented drilling and geophysical data comprised in two geological reports written by qualified geologists.

The Company will release in due time additional data and information regarding the project, including the best options that have been brought forward by Glen Eagle's management to maximize shareholders value by reinstating this high-quality asset.

Gilles Laverdiere, P.Geo and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

