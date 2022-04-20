Argo Gold Stakes Copper Exploration Mineral Claims in the Marshall Lake Area

Toronto, April 20, 2022 - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ), (OTCQB: ARBTF) and (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo Gold") has staked copper exploration mineral claims in the Marshall Lake Area located 250 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The four claim blocks cover 50 square kilometres that is prospective for copper mineralization indicated by known sulphide mineralization present in the area Marshall assemblage. (Map 1).





Map 1: Argo Gold copper claims



The SW Claim Block is on the NE -SW trend line of local faults and is possibly down dip of the east dipping F2 fold. The North Claim Block is underlain by the Marshall assemblage, multiple faults, the F1 fold and the gabbroic intrusion associated with known mineralization in the camp. The East Claim Block covers the F2 fold extension associated with the trend of notable VTEM anomalies. The SE Claim Block has historic drill holes intersecting the lithology similar to Marshall Lake including sulphides with 12 historic assessment reports assaying for nickel and copper.

Warren Hawkins, P.Eng, consulting engineer for Argo Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Mr. Hawkins is independent of Argo Gold as he presently holds no securities of the Corporation.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, focused on gold exploration at the Uchi Gold Project in the Red Lake District. Argo Gold added the Talbot Lake Gold Project to its portfolio in June 2020. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ), as well as (OTCQB: ARBTF) and (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS).

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available.

