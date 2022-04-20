Durango Intersects Gold at Surface on its Discovery Gold Property

Vancouver, April 20, 2022 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news of April 12, 2022, the exploratory backpack 2.85-meter drill hole on the wholly owned Discovery Property has intersected gold throughout the entire hole.

Durango completed a limited reconnaissance program on the Discovery Property in late March to backpack drill test in the area which previously returned several anomalous gold grades in channel samples at surface including 9.25 g/t over one meter (including 14.367 g/t Au over 0.5m), and 2.79 g/t (including 8.332g/t over 0.5m) over three meters(see news release of January 17, 2022). Other surface chosen samples on the property were 41.16 and 46.64 g/t. (see news release dated October 7, 2021). A 2.85-meter test hole undertaken to establish the potential for hosting gold below surface, and to understand the type of rock carrying the gold. The drill core was divided into 8 sections according to the changes in rock composition and submitted for gold assay.

Each of the assays returned anomalous gold averaging 1 g/t over 2m and 0.87 g/t Au over the entire 2.85m drilled. The highest grades (1.492 and 2.245 g/t Au) were found in samples of quartz veins although samples within the basalt also returned anomalously high results.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO stated, "Intersecting gold at the surface and within the first few meters in a random test hole is a very good indicator for the potential of the Discovery Property and bodes well for the possibility of this area. The obvious next step is to complete further backpack drilling in the area to define the scale at surface in combination with diamond drilling at depth on the Discovery Property."

The technical contents of this press release were approved by Jean Bernard, B.Sc. Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information presented in this release.

About Discovery

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past-producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property is over 6,500ha in size and covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The Discovery Property has excellent road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

