African Energy Metals Extends Warrant Expiry Date

Vancouver, April 20, 2022 - African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has, subject to TSXV approval, extended the expiry date of the warrants issued on July 17, 2020 pursuant to its private placement for a period of one year. All other terms, including the exercise price, remains the same. The new expiry date for the warrants will be July 17, 2023.

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in the DRC. The Company is implementing a carbon credit program complementary to mining operations. The carbon credit program will meet important ESG requirements and present an opportunity for a significant early and long-term revenue stream. African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

