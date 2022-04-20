Aurwest Resources Corporation to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on April 21 and May 4, 2022

Calgary, April 20, 2022 - Aurwest Resources Corp. (CSE: AWR) announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentations on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1PM PST and Wednesday, May 04, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Aurwest Resources Corp. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Aurwest Resources Corp.'s Chairman Of The Board, Cameron Macdonald, and President & CEO Colin Christensen. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE:

Thursday, April 21, 2022: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-cse-awr-2022-04-21-130000

Wednesday, May 04, 2022: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-cse-awr-2022-05-04-120000

For further information please contact:

Christensen Colin, President and CEO

Tel: (403) 483-8363

cchristensen@aurwestresources.com

https://aurwestresources.com/

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Robert Thaemlitz: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Aurwest Resources Corp.

Aurwest Resources Corp. (CSE: AWR) is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has three Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake and Stony Caldera projects covering a 47,800-hectare (478 sq kms) package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company also currently holds a 100% interest in the 24,533-hectare Stellar copper/gold Project plus an additional 3,761 hectares of contiguous claims in the acquired 100% interest in the Stars property, located approximately 25-65 kilometers southwest of Houston British Columbia.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firms. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

