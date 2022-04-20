King Global Completes Private Placement

Toronto, April 20, 2022 - King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV: KING) (OTC Pink: KGLDF) (FSE: 5LM1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement for gross proceeds of $150,000.

The Company issued 3,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one three year warrant exercisable at $0.075. The Company issued a finder's fee comprised of $12,000 cash and 240,000 warrants, exercisable at $0.075 for 12 months to an Ontario based Exempt Market Dealer. Proceeds of the placement are primarily to fund resource expenditures on its Newfoundland Gold Exploration portfolio and supplement general working capital. All securities were issued with a 4 month plus one day hold period expiring August 21, 2022. The placement remains subject to regulatory approval.

Newfoundland Properties:

King Global's projects include 100% interest in the following gold exploration projects:

The Golden Nugget Property consists of a 10 km long contiguous land package (1,850 ha.) of siliciclastic sediments within beds of conglomerates and mafic materials. High grade gold occurs in all rock groups with channel samples having returned values of 50.2 g/t gold over 1.1 m, 87 g/t over 0.8 m and 29.2 g/t over 2.5 m. These high grade channels are contained within extensive areas of lower to medium grade gold values along the entire length of this 10 km structural corridor.

The Miss Pickle Property (950 ha), is also north of the Davidsville Group and lies in another parallel structure to the Gold Nugget Property known as the Coaker Trend. Historical grab samples include, 7.3 g/t gold over 2.05 m, 8.3 g/t gold over 1.9 m and 7.1 g/t gold over 1.2 m. The length weighed average of 26 channel samples across the zone is 3.2 g/t gold. A new gold zone with overall channel sampling of 0.30 g/t Au over 54 m, including 0.96 g/t Au over 7.5 m was discovered during the summer of 2021 (the zone is open in all directions).

The Gold Boulder Prospect consists of four contiguous claim blocks (100 ha) and is located near the small town of Glenwood in Central Newfoundland. Geologically the property is underlain by siliciclastic sediments of the Davidsville Group which is the same geological belt which hosts New Found Gold's high grade Queensway project. The entire prospect is bound on all side by New Found Gold Corp.

The Chapel Island Property (1,300 ha) consists of 54 mining blocks located in north-east central Newfoundland, on Chapel Island within the Dunnage Tectonostratigraphic zone of the Appalachian Orogen. The Road zone consists of 4 historical showings containing numerous Au occurrences. These occurrences have returned individual assay results up to 85 g/t Au and 32 g/t Au. Chapel Island also has historical nickel showings grab samples up to 3.05% Ni.

The Lost Swamp showing is comprised of a silicified and carbonate altered Coaker porphyry that contains very, fine grained arsenopyrite, with assay results returning values up to 149.8 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Au. At the Swamp zone, a total of 35 channel samples were cut for a combined length of 35.9 m at 8 different locations in the old trench. The best results from the sampling were 5.2 m of 484 ppb Au and 0.9 m of 3.9 g/t Au.

About King Global Ventures

King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV: KING) holds 100% interest in four highly prospective and previously explored gold exploration projects in the Gander Gold Belt Region of Newfoundland, Canada. King is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott.

Additional information about King Ventures can be viewed at the Company's website at www.kingtsxv.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of King Global Ventures

Robert Dzisiak

Chief Executive Officer

204-955-4803

ir@kingtsxv.com

www.kingtsxv.com

The technical contents of this news release were approved by Andrew Lee Smith, Bsc., P.Geo, ICD.D, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

