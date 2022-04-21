Kodiak Adds Carolyn Clark Loder as Advisor

Vancouver, April 21, 2022 - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Carolyn Clark Loder as an advisor of the Company.

Carolyn Clark Loder possesses more than 30 years of senior professional experience in the public and private sectors in mining, mineral rights management, land management and indigenous relations. She headed up Minerals Rights and Public Lands for Freeport-McMoRan, the world's largest publically traded copper producer and headed up Mineral Rights and Tribal Relations for LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement manufacturer. Carolyn received numerous awards for mineral reserve acquisition both at the corporate and Tribal level, including completion of a landmark land exchange returning tribal aboriginal lands to two federally recognized Tribes in the US while securing mining rights. Three Secretary of Interior's appointed her to the federal Bureau of Land Management Resource Advisory Council. She served for nine years on their Council and served as Vice-Chair and Chair of the Council's Mining Sub-Committee.She also served as President of the California Mining Association. Ms. Clark Loder has an M.A. with Highest Honors from California State University, Fresno and an M.L.S. in Indian Law from Arizona State University School of Law.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "We are delighted to have someone with Carolyn's depth of experience join Kodiak's team as an advisor. Her impressive background and long list of achievements span the fields of indigenous relations, mineral rights, land management and permitting. I am sure she will make a significant contribution to our Company and, being located in Arizona, she will be particularly well placed to take a leading role as we advance our Mohave copper porphyry project in that state."

Kodiak has also granted 55,000 stock options to consultants of the Company, exercisable at C$1.73 per share. 15,000 options will be exercisable for a period of one year and 40,000 for five years.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada. MPD has all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak has made the Gate Zone discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope, and MPD hosts several other targets with similar discovery potential. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

