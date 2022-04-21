Stone Gold Inc. Announces Commencement of 4,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Copper Road Project, Ontario

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 - Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") announces that diamond drilling has commenced on the 21,000-hectare Copper Road Project, located approximately 80 km. north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada.

Batchewana Bay District

Tribag Mine Zone

The Tribag Mine Zone consists of 6 known breccia pipes; the Breton, East and West breccias were previously mined by Teck Resources Ltd. from 1966-1972. The former Tribag Mine ("Bretton Breccia") is the primary target as it has not been drilled in almost 50 years and was never tested for additional mineralization discovered in the area. (Au,Re,Mo,Ag,W)

Stone Gold President and CEO John Timmons states, "The consolidation of the Batchewana Bay District was long overdue. The area has seen limited exploration since the 1970s, and we believe the Copper Road Project has the potential to deliver a sizeable copper deposit."



The information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P. Geo., and a Qualified Person for the technical information under NI 43-101 standards.

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral exploration properties for the mining of precious and base metals in northern Ontario, Canada

