Skeena Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2022 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE),(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report for the 2021 year ("ESG Report" or "Report"). The Report provides Skeena shareholders and stakeholders with a thorough overview of the Company's ESG practices, commitments and performance. The comprehensive ESG Report is available on Skeena's website.

Walter Coles, Skeena's CEO, commented "We are excited to share our inaugural ESG report as an important milestone in the evolution of the Company. At Skeena, we believe that an emphasis on positive ESG metrics underpins a responsible resource sector and recognize that environmental stewardship, social responsibility and strong governance are fundamental to sustainable economic development. Our goal is to realize the value of Eskay Creek in such a way that we have a net positive impact economically, socially and environmentally by stimulating local businesses, furthering reconciliation with First Nations, and encouraging low-carbon industries within our supply chain."

2021 ESG Report Highlights:

Skeena's Eskay Creek Revitalization Project will be the first example of a First Nations consent process with our Tahltan partners under British Columbia's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Investment of C$122 million from the Company into the British Columbia economy in 2021.

Preservation of 3,526 hectares of cultural significance to the Tahltan Nation, with the creation of the new Tenh D?etle Conservancy in Tahltan territory.

Completion of a socioeconomic baseline study of the Tahltan territory.

Low life-of-mine greenhouse gas intensity projection of 0.18 tonnes of CO 2 per ounce of gold equivalent, with potential for further improvement.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to a full Feasibility Study in 2022.

The scientific and technical information in this press release was approved by Paul Geddes, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development for the Company.

