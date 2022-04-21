Noranda Income Fund Confirms First Quarter 2022 Results Release Date

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 - Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the "Fund") will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 28, 2022. A conference call will be held the next morning to discuss the results, hosted by management.
First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call:
When:
Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (EDT)
Dial-in:
1-877-291-4570 (toll-free North America) or 647-788-4919
To access webcast:
http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.php or https://app.webinar.net/6aRG8628K1m
The recording will be available until midnight on May 6, 2022, conference ID 1865658 at 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free North America) or 416-621-4642.
About Noranda Income Fund
Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NIF.UN". Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the "Processing Facility") located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com
For more information:
Paul Einarson, Chief Executive Officer Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, Noranda Income Fund's Manager Tel.: 514-745-9380 info@norandaincomefund.com
