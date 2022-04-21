Opawica Mobilizes Crew to Arrowhead 5,000 Meter Drill Program

Vancouver, April 21, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is mobilizing a crew to the Arrowhead Property to start its maiden 5,000-meter drill program.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated: "As we eagerly await our assays from our Bazooka project, the Opawica team is mobilizing for its maiden 5,000m drill program on the Arrowhead Property. Our team is excited to begin drilling on another flagship asset and we look forward to sharing the results with our shareholders as they come in."

One of the most prolific gold mining sections* of the Cadillac Fault lies immediately east of the Arrowhead Project. Most ore bodies* of the area plunge steeply to the west. The apparent plunge of the gold-bearing zones may serve as a guide for deep exploration below known showings and gold deposits situated along and around the Cadillac Fault. The Arrowhead Project lies in Blake River Group metavolcanites like those of large gold mines to the east, such as Mouska (7.9 km), * MicMac (9.0 km) *, Mooshla (10.0 km) * and Doyon (11.3 km). *

The Arrowhead Project is mainly covered by the metavolcanites of the Blake River Group. Strata are oriented E-W and present a sub-vertical dip. Volcanic and sedimentary rocks form a series of E-W trending, steeply dipping monoclinal panels. The sequences are separated by longitudinal contacts parallel to the lithologies. In the southern part of Joannes Township, the Cadillac Fault runs along an E-W axis over a lateral distance of about 150 km. In the Province of Quebec, more than 40 gold deposits that have produced over 60 million ounces of gold in the past hundred years are associated with this major structure and its subsidiary faults.

First prospecting started in 1920 on the major shear zone located in the northern part of the property. In 1926 the exploration works consisted of prospecting, pitting, trenching and diamond drilling, mainly to test two shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veins with free gold. Gold values of up to 45.05 g/t were obtained over appreciable widths. Two main veins, designed as "A" and "B", were explored. This work led to underground exploration that started in 1936. A three-compartments shaft was sunk to a depth of 154m. Levels were established at depths of 60.96m (200 ft), 106.68m (350 ft) and 152.40m (500 ft). Drifting and crosscutting were carried out on all three levels on the "A" and "B" veins.

Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., (OGQ No. 35402), is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. *The Qualified Person has not verified the information on Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.



About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

