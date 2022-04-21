Bond Resources Completes Underground Drilling Program at Historic Mary K Mine: Highlights Include 0.3 M Averaging 70.35 g/t Gold

Vancouver, April 21, 2022 - Bond Resources Inc. (CSE: BJB) (FSE: 5B1) (the "Company" or "Bond") is pleased to report that it has completed its first underground drill program at its wholly-owned Mary K mine property near Elk City, Idaho.

The last four holes of a 14-hole underground drill program all intersected the Mary K vein/structure below the Historical #4 level of the mine. Gold mineralization in the vein is nuggety and post mineralized faulting along portions of the structure resulted in poor core recoveries that ranged from 20% to 75%. Highlights of the results are in the attached table.

The best intersection from the drill campaign occurred in hole MK-26 which was previously released March 28th, 2022. MK-26 intersected 16.04 g/t gold over 1.37 metres and included a 0.3 metre section that averaged 70.35 g/t gold.

"The nuggetty nature of mineralization is not unexpected," commented Joseph A. Carrabba, President & CEO of Bond Resources. "That is why we plan to further develop underground access and mine a bulk sample to assess the true potential of this underexplored mine site."

During the underground development phase of work, the Company encountered unstable ground due to post mineralization faulting found along the vein and close to historical workings. The geological, structural, and rock competence data collected during the recent drill campaign will help Bond to develop a safe and efficient mine plan to acquire a bulk sample.

The property also hosts extensive evidence for the existence of at least one additional vein system. Geologists recently identified a structure on the surface located about 1,500 ft (457 metres) south of the portal. Exposed quartz on the structure was chip sampled and averaged 0.450 opt (15.43 g/t) gold over 18 inches (0.46 metre). Additional exploration in the form of trenching and follow-up drilling will target this area in the future.

Drilling Details

All the underground holes were collared within drill station crosscuts originating from the 1,100 ft long parallel access tunnel that was completed last year by Bond Resources. The 12-by-12 ft. (3.65-by-3.65 m) access tunnel runs parallel to the historical Mary K #4 level workings and was built to safely access and explore Mary K vein structure. Refer to figure 1.

All the drill holes intersected the Mary K vein/structure over a true width that ranged from 6.5 ft. (1.98 metres) to over 12 ft. (3.65 metres). So far, drill results have confirmed the Mary K vein structure over a strike length of 360 ft (109.7 metres) and 360 ft. (109.7 metres) in vertical extent. Historical records indicate the vein is at least 1,000-to-1,200 ft (305-to-366 metres) long.

A summary of holes from the recent drill program is shown in the accompanying table.

Hole ID Description From (ft) To (ft) Interval (ft/m) Ounces per ton Grams per tonne *MK-25 Crushed Qtz Vein Poor Recovery 107 112 5 1.52 0.031 1.06 *MK-26 Solid Qtz Vein Good Recovery +80% 53 57.5 4.5 1.37 0.468 16.04 Including

55 56 1 0.30 2.052 70.35 *MK27 Crushed Qtz Vein Good Recovery +80% 97 98 1 0.30 0.168 5.75 MK28 Solid & Crushed Qtz Vein 66 71 5 1.52 0.018 0.62 MK29 Crushed Qtz Vein 42 46 4 1.22 0.021 0.72 MK30 Crushed Qtz Vein Poor Recovery 43 62 19 5.79 **NSA **NSA MK31 Crushed Qtz Vein

Poor Recovery 42 55 13 3.96 **NSA **NSA



*Previously Released Results. **NSA (No Significant Assays). Intervals listed above are not true width.

Bond Resources also plans to perform a large-scale sampling test on the vast amounts of quartz cobble left over from historic placer operations. An initial small sample of quartz cobble weighing about 300 lbs (136 kg) was tested and averaged 0.100 oz per ton (3.43 g/t) gold. This quartz cobble could add more potential value to the property if it proves to have a consistent grade. Rough estimates** suggest that there are about 80,000 tons of these cobbles hand stacked in piles in the Glass Creek valley just south of the Mary K vein.

**These are purely speculative estimates and readers are cautioned that a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to be able to verify and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

The historical Mary K mine was shut down in 1942 and never re-opened. Historical records indicate that only 2,000 tons of mineralized gold material was mined with an average reported grade of 0.65 ounces per ton (22.29 grams per tonne) gold.





Figure 1. Plan View of Mary K Mine workings and underground drill hole locations



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6157/121099_ae38c32014a59a1d_001full.jpg

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All core sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the mine to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples were sent to the Winston Gold Mine on-site laboratory near Helena Montana. There they were crushed, and a 1 kg split was pulverized to 100% passing 150 mesh. The sample pulps were analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 30-gram gravimetric finish.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geo., an independent consultant to Bond Resources Inc. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bond Resources: Bond is a mineral resource company that holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K mine in the Elk City mining district of Idaho. The Company will focus on near-term production and rediscovery at the high-grade historic mine. Led by industry veterans and located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho, USA, Bond Resources combines the technical expertise of industry experts and a transparent communications model to increase shareholder value.

Winston and Bond can be considered as non-arm's length companies, in that they share certain common directors, officers and shareholders.

