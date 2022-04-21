Guardian Corrects Share Price for Agreements to Retire Debt

Calgary, April 21, 2022 - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GX) (the "Corporation" or "Guardian") advises that its previous press release dated March 28, 2022 contained a typographical error. The previous press release announced that Guardian had entered into agreements to retire $1,084,771.12 of indebtedness owing under previously provided loans in exchange for common shares in the capital of the Corporation in exchange for common shares in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.525 per share. The correct exchange price for the common shares is $0.0525 per share.

About Guardian Exploration Inc.

Guardian is a TSX-V listed company (GX) in the business of oil and gas as well as mineral exploration and development. Guardian' s first prospect is the Mount Cameron Property located in the Yukon' s Mayo Mining District. Guardian also holds mineral claims located on southern Dall Island, southeast Alaska, USA, known as the Kaigani claims, which it acquired in February 2022.

