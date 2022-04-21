Menü Artikel
Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. Closes Private Placements

Vancouver, April 21, 2022 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) announces the closing of the private placements announced on April 7, 2022, consisting of the sale of the following:

(a) 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, for aggregate subscription proceeds of $1,000,000, with each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.20 until April 14, 2024; and

(b) 7,700,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.13 per share, for aggregate subscription proceeds of $1,001,000.

All shares issued pursuant to the private placements, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants forming part of the units, are subject to a hold period in Canada until August 15, 2022.

The proceeds from these private placements will be used by the Company to finance an exploration program at its 100% owned Woodjam project and for general working capital.

On behalf of the board of directors of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Glen Garratt

Glen Garratt, P.Geo.,

Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Contact: (604) 681-7913

Toll Free: 888-656-6611

info@eastfieldgroup.com

About Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Woodjam Copper trades on the TSX-V exchange and, based on its acquisition agreement with Gold Fields, owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam North and Woodjam South projects in British Columbia. Visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JPQT
CA2102941044
www.woodjamcopper.com
