Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. Closes Private Placements

Vancouver, April 21, 2022 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) announces the closing of the private placements announced on April 7, 2022, consisting of the sale of the following:

(a) 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, for aggregate subscription proceeds of $1,000,000, with each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.20 until April 14, 2024; and

(b) 7,700,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.13 per share, for aggregate subscription proceeds of $1,001,000.

All shares issued pursuant to the private placements, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants forming part of the units, are subject to a hold period in Canada until August 15, 2022.

The proceeds from these private placements will be used by the Company to finance an exploration program at its 100% owned Woodjam project and for general working capital.

On behalf of the board of directors of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Glen Garratt

Glen Garratt, P.Geo.,

Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Contact: (604) 681-7913

Toll Free: 888-656-6611

info@eastfieldgroup.com

About Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Woodjam Copper trades on the TSX-V exchange and, based on its acquisition agreement with Gold Fields, owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam North and Woodjam South projects in British Columbia. Visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

