(Video Enhanced) Adamera Prioritizes the Keystone Gold Target Area on Buckhorn 2.0 Project

Vancouver, April 21, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) has developed the Keystone Prospect on the Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project, Washington State as a priority target. Keystone is one of 25 targets submitted for drill permitting (See news release March 25, 2022).

The Keystone Prospect is located approximately 1.5 kilometres southwest of Kinross Gold's past producing Buckhorn Gold Mine. The prospect falls within several exploration datasets including historic drilling that intersected 45 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at a depth of about 75 metres. Other nearby drill holes intersected mineralization assaying 3 and 7 g/t gold over similar intervals.

If you can't view this video please click here

"Keystone is one of 25 targets submitted for drill permits at Buckhorn. It also happens to be one of the first sites visited by Adamera when Buckhorn 2.0 was staked in 2020. Keystone checks all the boxes on our target priority list including proximity to a major mine, known gold mineralization and favourable geology, geochemistry and geophysics. This is just the type of target that demonstrates the potential of the entire project" says Mark R. Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.

Historic drill holes at Keystone with encouraging gold mineralization describe sediments with skarn alteration adjacent to intrusive rocks. This is a similar setting to the nearby Buckhorn deposit. The presence of skarn in drill core combined with Adamera ground magnetic data supports the interpretation that skarn is widely distributed in the area.

Areas of magnetic complexity with numerous dipolar anomalies characterise the area. Such dipole features are typically caused by magnetic remanence associated with elevated concentrations of magnetite or pyrrhotite. Mineralized skarn in the Buckhorn deposit is associated with both magnetite and pyrrhotite.

A partial coverage of the area with VLF-EM (Very Low Frequency-Electromegnetics) shows EM conductors coincident or partially coincident with the magnetic dipoles. Outcrop samples yield significantly anomalous gold values from 130 to 622 ppb.

The Buckhorn Mine produced 1.3 million ounces of gold at an estimated grade of 13 g/t gold between 2008 to 2017. Through the process of data review and interpretation, the Adamera has identified several other targets close to Keystone that also merit follow up exploration.

As reported earlier, Adamera has applied for permits to drill targets in this area. Prior to drilling, the VLF-EM survey will be completed and additional soil and rock sampling performed on a detailed grid.

M. St. Pierre P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, assists in reviewing the data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

YouTube: Adamera Minerals Corp.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.