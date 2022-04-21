Advance United Holdings Inc. (AUHI) to be Featured in Half-Hour TV Show Broadcast on BNN Bloomberg This Coming Saturday April 23 and Sunday April 24

Toronto, April 21, 2022 - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company", or "Advance United" or "Au") is pleased to announce that BTV is featuring the Company in a half-hour investment TV show on BNN Bloomberg being broadcast across North America.

The television show airs in Canada on BNN Bloomberg and Bell Express Vu Saturday April 23 at 8:00pm ET, Sunday April 24 at 4:30pm ET and on US National TV on Biz Television Network Sunday May 1 at 8:30am ET.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/121191_cc6bef89d41acb7c_001full.jpg

Watch the Advance United feature, click here, or go to https://b-tv.com/advance-united-gold-mining-company-that-doesnt-do-any-mining-btv-episode-371/.



"On air for more than 20-years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities to their viewers, and we're excited to showcase Advance United", says Jim Atkinson, CEO, Advance United.

The broadcast features interviews with Jim Atkinson, CEO and Kevin Glendenning, CTO of Advance United discussing the Company's unique and revolutionary positioning in the global mining industry. The interviews dive into detail about Au Marketplace, a first of its kind AI powered, primary data online platform connecting property owners of precious metals, base metals, and rare earth deposits with investors, developers, and producers.

Also discussed is Advance United's growing gold property portfolio powered by a unique acquisition strategy. The Company is building a large and comprehensive portfolio of past producing and highly promising gold exploration properties in North America and land banking them. The value of each property that Au acquires is reengineered and evolved into peak value using the latest technology such as AI, instruments such as the NI 43-101 reports, and hands-on expertise until it's either sold or partnered for exploitation through mid-tier and major mining companies. Pleasing news to investors, the Company has no intention of mining itself removing the operating expense and risk associated with junior mining companies.

"This is a great opportunity for investors to learn about Advance United, Au Marketplace and our growing portfolio of gold properties," says Jim Atkinson. "We're looking forward to the opportunity of onboarding many new investors who otherwise might not have known about Advance United."

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS AND TIMES:

Canada

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday April 23 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday April 24 @ 4:30pm ET

Bell Express Vu - Saturday April 23 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday April 24 @ 4:30pm ET

US National TV

Biz Television Network - Sunday May 1 @ 8:30am ET

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

We are a different kind of Canadian junior mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

Contact Information

James Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO

Email: jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca

Tel: (647) 278-7502

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121191