Cartier Resources Inc. Confirms Closing of Deal With O3 Mining

VAL D'OR, April 21, 2022 - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce the closing of share purchase agreement with O3 Mining Inc. ("O3 Mining") for the acquisition by Cartier of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Chalice Gold Mines (Quebec) Inc. ("Chalice Quebec"), which owns a 100% interest in the East Cadillac property contiguous with Cartier's Chimo Mine property in the Val-d'Or Gold Camp, Quebec, Canada, (the "Transaction"). The purchase price paid by Cartier to O3 Mining for the acquisition of Chalice Quebec is 46,273,265 common shares of Cartier (the "Cartier Shares"), representing approximately 17.5% of the pro forma outstanding common shares of Cartier upon closing of the transaction. The shares issued under the Transaction are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on August 22, 2022.

Philippe Cloutier, CEO of Cartier, commented: "This acquisition propels Cartier to an enviable status with a larger resource base and substantial growth potential. Our new drill program will focus on finding additional ounces immediately adjacent to the infrastructure and gold resources of the Chimo Mine and proximal Nordeau West deposit." adding "we are also progressing with parallel programs to update resource estimates and upgrade the ongoing work on the PEA."

Transaction Highlights: Consolidation of Cartier's Chimo Mine property with O3 Mining's East Cadillac property for a total land position of 29,754 hectares of highly prospective ground in the eastern part of the prolific Val-d'Or gold camp (the "Project"), refer to Figure 1 and Figure 2.

Advantages: Eliminates boundaries, increases resource and potential for additional ounces, Increased flexibility to strengthen project economics and favor project development and its construction:

Cartier will hold 100% interest in largest land position east of Val-d'Or: Immediate increase of the resource base to 714,400 oz in the indicated category and 1,527,400 oz of gold in the inferred category (refer to note 1); Initial budget designed to increase resources and explore additional potential; Significantly increases exploration territory and potential for new discoveries.

Enhanced capital markets profile and exposure;

Platform for further district consolidation;

New partnership formed with O3 Mining.



note 1: The resources are presented as described in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Chimo Mine Project, Quebec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Claude Savard, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc., March 2021" as well as in the Technical Report titled: "2019 Technical Report & Mineral Resources Estimate : East Cadillac Gold Project, Val-d'Or, Qu?bec, John Langton, P. Geo., Vincent Jourdain, P. Eng., MRB & Associates, April 30th 2019".

Summary of Financial information of Chalice Qu?bec as of December 31st, 2021.

The financial information is based on unaudited and not reviewed financial statements of Chalice Qu?bec. The balance sheet reports total liabilities of $1,557,679. The liabilities consist exclusively of deferred and mining tax liabilities related to exploration expenditures incurred with flow-through shares financing which created an accounting deferred tax. The total assets are $15,220,471 and mainly comprised of $14,313,627 of Mining property and exploration assets.

Additional Provisions Related to the Transaction.

Cartier and O3 Mining have entered into an investor rights agreement (the "Investor Rights Agreement") pursuant to which O3 Mining is entitled to designate one director for appointment to the board of directors of Cartier. The Investor Rights Agreement also includes, among other things, pre-emptive and top-up rights in favour of O3 Mining, a standstill provision for a period of 2 years and a share transfer restriction provision effective for a period of 3 years.

As well, a technical committee will be formed and comprised of one (1) nominee of Cartier and one (1) nominee of O3 Mining to provide strategic advice and guidance to Cartier on exploration and development activities for the Project.

O3 Mining Designated Director to the Board of Directors of Cartier.

Myrzah Tavares Bello, M.Sc., M.Env, ICD.D: Ms. Bello currently serves as Vice President, Sustainable Development and Human Resources of O3 Mining Inc. Ms. Bello has over 20 years' experience in sustainable development providing consulting services to mining, oil and gas and other sectors. She has facilitated various consultations with different stakeholders in several projects. Ms. Bello managed multi-disciplinary teams when she worked as Director at SNC-Lavalin. She held various roles including leading the climate change group of experts for over 6 years, and managed the environment division in Brazil for over 14 years. She holds a bachelor's in business administration, a Master's in business delivered jointly by Sherbrooke University and ESC Poitiers in France and a Master's in Environment also from Sherbrooke University. She recently received the director designation ICD.D of the Institute de Corporate Directors.

About Cartier

Cartier Resources Inc., which was founded in 2006, is an exploration company based in Val-d'Or. Cartier's projects are all located in Quebec, which regularly ranks among the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine project and actively exploring its other projects. Cartier has a solid cash position exceeding $ 5.5M and significant corporate and institutional supports, notably with Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and the Quebec investment funds.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Ga?tan Lavalli?re, P.Geo., Ph.D, Cartier's Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan D?roff, P.Geo, M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both "qualified persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Lavalli?re approved the information contained in this press release.

