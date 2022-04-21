AurCrest Announces Change of Name to Big Tree Carbon Inc.

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 - AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) is pleased to announce that the Company is changing its name from "AurCrest Gold Inc." to "Big Tree Carbon Inc." to reflect the new opportunity in the carbon resource business. As few companies have emerged in this new and important space, the Company believes identifying as a company in this resource-based business would be advantageous. The sequestration of the carbon mineral (C #6 on the periodic table) is a new and little understood industry on the global resource landscape. Big Tree Carbon Inc. intends to be a first mover and an important player in the development of this industry and recommends that identifying as such at this time would reflect this intention and identify this opportunity for the Company. The Shareholders of the Company overwhelmingly approved the change of name at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on April 19, 2022. The change of name will become effective at the opening of the market on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange will remain "AGO". The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares following the name change will be 08969W101 and the ISIN will be CA08969W1014.

ABOUT AURCREST GOLD INC.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake, Ranger Lake, Dancing Man and Bridget Lake gold properties.

