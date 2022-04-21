Capstone Copper to Release 2022 First Quarter Results and Inaugural Guidance on May 12, 2022

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) will release its 2022 first quarter ("Q1 2022") results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after market close. Due to the completion of the business combination with Mantos Copper on March 23rd, the Company will also release its nine months' guidance (April 1st to December 31st, 2022) for production, costs and capital, including project and exploration work.

Management will host an investor conference call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time.

Q1 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details Webcast link https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540858&tp_key=c09a5f7a12 Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial at least five minutes prior to 11:00 am ET. Toronto (+1) 416-764-8650 Vancouver (+1) 778-383-7413 North America toll free 888-664-6383 Confirmation # 51309954

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 20, 2022.

Replay Dial-in Numbers Toronto 416-764-8677 North America toll free 888-390-0541 Code 309954#

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expected", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect our expectations or beliefs regarding future events and the impacts of the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving geopolitical environment. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Arrangement and growth potential and timing and success. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors, among other things, include: impacts arising from the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic or any future pandemic, evolving geopolitical environment including government sanctions in response to the conflict in Ukraine or to acts of war, business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of copper or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including but not limited to environmental hazards and industrial accidents); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain or place adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; increase in mining taxes and royalties, relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; interruption of production due to community unrest, availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Capstone Copper undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005401/en/

Contact

Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy and Capital Markets

647-273-7351

jannett@capstonecopper.com

Kettina Cordero, Director Investor Relations & Communications

604-262-9794

kcordero@capstonecopper.com