Scorpio Gold - Interest to Debenture Holders in Shares

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2022 - Scorpio Gold Corp. ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) has elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment due on its US$7,015,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures (the "Debentures") in common shares of the Company. The interest payment date is April 26, 2022, and the interest payment record date is April 19, 2022. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company will issue a total of 5,194,976 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$441,573 (US$349,789) at an exchange rate of 1.2624 and an issue price of C$0.085 per share.
As announced on March 10, 2022, the US$7,015,000 Debentures mature on April 26, 2022, and will be settled by the issue of common shares of the Company at an issue price of US$0.08 per share for a total of 87,687,500 common shares.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Scorpio Gold Corp. Chris Zerga, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Zerga Tel: (775) 753-4778 Email: czerga@scorpiogold.com Website: www.scorpiogold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!