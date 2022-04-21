Menü Artikel
Scorpio Gold - Interest to Debenture Holders in Shares

21.04.2022  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2022 - Scorpio Gold Corp. ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) has elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment due on its US$7,015,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures (the "Debentures") in common shares of the Company. The interest payment date is April 26, 2022, and the interest payment record date is April 19, 2022. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company will issue a total of 5,194,976 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$441,573 (US$349,789) at an exchange rate of 1.2624 and an issue price of C$0.085 per share.

As announced on March 10, 2022, the US$7,015,000 Debentures mature on April 26, 2022, and will be settled by the issue of common shares of the Company at an issue price of US$0.08 per share for a total of 87,687,500 common shares.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Scorpio Gold Corp.
Chris Zerga,
President & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Zerga
Tel: (775) 753-4778
Email: czerga@scorpiogold.com
Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698419/Scorpio-Gold--Interest-to-Debenture-Holders-in-Shares


