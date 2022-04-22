UPDATE: Perseus Completes Resource Drilling Programme at Nkosuo

PERTH, April 22, 2022 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (PRU) wishes to provide a correction to the news release 'Perseus Completes Resource Drilling Programme at Nkosuo' dated 20 April 2022. The updated release corrects a small number of typographical errors included in the data in Appendix 2.

This announcement was approved for release by Perseus Mining Ltd. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine.

Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to report details of its recently completed resource drilling program at the Nkosuo prospect, located 7 km from its Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana. Preparation of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the deposit has begun and is due for completion by the end of the June 2022 Quarter.





HIGHLIGHTS

Perseus records further impressive drilling results from the Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu Prospecting Licence, located within comfortable trucking distance of the processing facility at the Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana.

Resource definition drilling over the northern part of the deposit is now complete and work has begun on the estimation of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo. This is due to be completed by the end of the June 2022 quarter.

Results continue to demonstrate strong potential for shallow, granite-hosted open-pitable gold resources, with:



NKS0048RD: 2.5m @ 87.3 g/t Au from 250.5m NKS0056DD: 30.2m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 102.34m and 12.2m @ 8.03 g/t Au from 136.5m NKS0100RC: 9m @ 13.93 g/t Au from 15m NKS0117RC: 22m @ 3.92 g/t Au from 8m NKS0120RC: 16m @ 4.17g/t Au from 24m NKS0142RC: 10m @ 3.65 g/t Au from 36m NKS0153RC: 7m @ 6.05g/t Au from 33m and 14m @ 7.72g/t Au from 44m NKS0164RC: 6m @ 6.71g/t Au from 16m and 22m @ 1.48g/t Au from 28m NKS0170RC: 43m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 7m and 39m @ 2.97 g/t Au from 56m NKS0175RD: 5m @ 24.74 g/t Au from 131m NKS0178RD: 14m @ 9.14 g/t Au from 2m, 30m @ 1.14 g/t Au from 20m and 48m @ 1.06 g/t Au from 66m NKS0214RC: 10m @ 7.49 g/t Au from 26m

Results further confirm that the Nkosuo prospect hosts near-surface, granite-hosted gold mineralisation similar to that mined in Edikan's Fobinso and Abnabna ("AG") pits.

Mineralisation and granite host remain open to the south.

Nkosuo discovery has the potential to extend Edikan's mine life beyond forecast end in FY2026-2027.

Perseus's Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

"As Perseus works towards consolidating our position as a reliable 500,000oz per year gold producer, our near-mine exploration drilling programmes are consistently delivering results that are aligned with this aim.

The drilling programme at Nkosuo has returned impressive results that demonstrate that the deposit has the potential to materially add to Edikan's mine life. We are particularly encouraged by similarities between the Nkosuo deposit and the Fobinso and Abnabna deposits that we've already successfully developed, mined and processed at Edikan.

"While we are working towards completing a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo in the current quarter, we note that Nkosuo is just the first of several interesting targets located on the Agyakusu Exploration Licence. Perseus intends to continue exploring on each of the Agyakusu, Agyakusu-DML and Domenase exploration licence areas, all of which are under option to Perseus and all of which are located within comfortable trucking distance of our Edikan mill."

NKOSUO EXPLORATION DRILLING

Results from Perseus's recent exploration activities at the Nkosuo project adjacent to its Edikan Gold Mine (Edikan) in Ghana continue to confirm the outstanding potential to grow its gold inventory at Edikan through further drilling success.

Perseus secured an option to acquire the 23.85km2 Agyakusu prospecting licence (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.1), currently held by Ghanaian company Adio-Mabas Ghana Ltd, in November 2019 (see New Release 4 November 2019).

Exploration drilling commenced at the Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu PL on 1 July 2021, with the first highly encouraging results being reported last year (News Release dated 13 October 2021), and further updated in January 2022 (News Release 18 January 2022).

Perseus has drilled a total of 36,895 metres in 97 Reverse Circulation ("RC"), 19 diamond ("DD") holes and 103 RC pre-collared diamond holes ("RD"). Drilling was initially conducted on a nominal 80 x 80 metre grid to scope out the extent and overall geometry of the host granite and contained mineralisation, subsequently infilled to 40 x 20 metres over the main mineralised zones to provide the basis for a mineral resource estimate.

Mineralisation at Nkosuo is hosted by an elongated NNE-trending granitic plug extending at least 1.2 kilometres in strike, with widths ranging from ~120 metres in the northern part to up to 160 metres in the southern part. The northern part of the intrusive body is dislocated by a sinuous NW-SE fault that offsets the northern 400 metres of the body ~160 metres to the northwest (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.2).

The strongest mineralisation is contained in the offset northern part of the intrusion and the northern central section of the southern part of the intrusion, gradually waning to the southwest. The granite body dips at around 700 to the west in the northern part of the intrusion, steepening to near vertical towards the south. Mineralisation within the granite consists of variably intense quartz stockwork veining with associated quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration. The veining and alteration are accompanied by 1-2% disseminated and selvage pyrite and arsenopyrite, with better gold grades generally associated with higher concentrations of arsenopyrite.

The granite remains open to the south, with indications from surface workings that mineralisation may strengthen within the southern apex of the intrusion, analogous to the situation in the northern apex.

Better intercepts from the Nkosuo drilling between 8 January and the completion of drilling on 28 March 2022 are shown below in Appendix 2 - Table 1 and on Appendix 1 - Figure 1.2, with a complete summary included in Appendix 2 - Table 2. Representative sections are presented in Appendix 1 - Figures 1.3 to 1.5.

Results available to date from the Nkosuo drilling confirm Perseus's previously declared potential for an Exploration Target of 10Mt to 15 Mt grading 0.9 to 1.1 g/t gold for 275 to 500koz contained gold (News Release dated 13 October 2021). Current indications are that the bulk of this resource will be at depths shallower than 150 metres.

The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and takes no account of geological complexity, possible mining method or metallurgical recovery factors. The Exploration Target was estimated to enable an early assessment of the discovery's potential to add to Edikan's mine life.

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code and NI 43-101.

The Exploration Target is defined by:

A wireframe of the host granite body used to limit the extent of interpreted mineralisation volume.

Drill sample intervals composited to uniform 2 metre down-hole lengths with composite gold grades capped at 10g/t.

Gold grades estimated by inverse distance squared weightings (IDW) into parent blocks with dimensions 20 metres east x 20 metres north x 10 metres elevation using a 50 metres east x 100 metres north x 100 metre elevation search ellipsoid with a minimum of four samples required to make an estimate.

Estimates informed only by samples within the granite.

Parent blocks sub-blocked against the granite wireframe and interpreted weathering surfaces using a minimum 5 metres east x 5 metres north x 2.5 metres elevation sub-block to reliably estimate the mineralisation volume.

Densities for weathered, transition and fresh rock assumed to be 1.8, 2.1 and 2.7 tonnes per cubic metre.

Sub-blocks grading greater than 0.4g/t gold and to a maximum vertical depth of approximately 170 metres.

NEXT STEPS

Results from the recent drilling will form the basis for a Mineral Resource Estimate to be completed during the June 2022 quarter.

Metallurgical testwork is underway and geotechnical drilling has been undertaken to support studies into the Ore Reserve potential, expected to be completed early in the September Quarter of 2022.

In anticipation that this work will lead to a positive outcome, Perseus has exercised its option over the Agyakusu permit, with the permit transfer currently awaiting Ministerial approval.

Baseline studies to meet the requirements of the ESIA process have also commenced.

Future drilling will focus on defining the southern extent of the granite and its contained mineralisation.

Exploration more broadly at Edikan will investigate high-order prospects on the adjacent Agyakusu DML and Domenase permits where soil geochemical sampling has identified strong gold-in-soil anomalies associated with mineralised granites.

This announcement has been approved for release by Perseus's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine.

Competent Person Statement:

The information in this report and the attachments that relate to exploration drilling results and the Nkosuo Exploration Target on the Agyakusu permit is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Dr Douglas Jones, a Competent Person who is a Chartered Professional Geologist. Dr Jones is the Group General Manager Exploration of the Company. Dr Jones has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'") and to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Dr Jones consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaour? Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine and Sissingu? Gold Mine without any major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

APPENDIX 1 - FIGURES

Figure 1.1: Edikan Gold Project - Regional Geology, Tenements, Deposits and Prospects https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d97a8b78-e6c1-4704-b580-ca5cd556ab3c

Figure 1.2: Nkosuo Prospect - Drilling and Selected Results. Locations of Sections 1-3 shown. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ddd353f-8627-4790-a0c4-d31e264368c8

Figure 1.3: Nkosuo Prospect - Drill Section 1 - 20,160N Local Grid showing selected recent intercepts. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df2dbdd6-5f96-4b22-a004-031624b3bbf0

Figure 1.4: Nkosuo Prospect - Drill Section 2 - 20,080N Local Grid showing selected recent intercepts https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cc56935-145b-4f34-b907-5cf93acbd38f

Figure 1.5: Nkosuo Prospect - Drill Section 3 - 19,920N Local Grid showing selected recent intercepts https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/150cb3e2-eded-464a-8ee5-7a3afaffc860

APPENDIX 2 - SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS

Table 1: Significant Intercept Highlights from Agyakusu Prospecting Licence - Nkosuo Prospect

(Based on lower cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au with maximum 2m internal waste <0.5 g/t)

APPENDIX 3: JORC TABLE 1 - NKOSUO PROPERTY



JORC 2012 Table 1 - Section 1 sampling techniques and data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling

techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Other than for soil sampling and an airborne EM-magnetics-radiometrics survey conducted in 2020 there has been no previous mineral exploration at Nkosuo. The presence of gold mineralisation was first revealed by artisanal miners in 2019. Perseus commenced drilling in July 2021. Drilling completed 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 is tabulated below. Drilling Type No. Holes RC metres DD metres Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.





Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. RC 43 3,166.00 0 Pre-collared DD 41 3,425.60 5,346.90 DD from surface 6 0 1,004.70 Totals 90 6,591.60 6,351.60 RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals and logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples.



Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm ?) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm ?) diameter core in fresh rock. Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average 70% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock.



Drilling

techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals.



Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm ?) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm ?) diameter core in fresh rock. Core in fresh rock was oriented using a "Reflex ACT II" device.



Drill sample

recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. RC drill samples were logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. Preliminary evaluation indicates that RC sample recoveries have averaged 19.3kg in weathered material and 29.3kg in fresh rock. 64 samples (3%) have been logged as being wet.



Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average 70% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock.



Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. The Competent Person considers that there are presently insufficient data available to permit a meaningful examination of potential relationships between sample recovery and gold grade. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.



Geological logs are available for the entire lengths of all drill holes. The logging is qualitative in nature. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. Sieved samples of RC chips from each metre of drilling were logged for colour, rock type, alteration type and intensity, vein quartz content, sulphide mineralisation, weathering and oxidation. The chips are stored in plastic chip trays and the trays photographed.



The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Diamond drill core was logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics. Geological logging included colour, lithology, weathering, oxidation, vein type and vein volume percentage, sulphide species and their estimated percentage, alteration and alteration intensity. Structural logging included fault, fold, cleavage and joint orientation, lithological contacts and vein orientations. Drill core was photographed prior to cutting.



Sub-

sampling

techniques

and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. RC drill samples were collected at drill sites over one metre intervals and manually split using multi-stage riffle splitters to produce assay sub-samples averaging around 3kg. All RC holes have been assayed in entirety.



In weathered materials, diamond core was halved using spatulas or knives. In fresh rock, core was sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half sent for assaying and the other half stored in core trays for reference. Samples were normally taken at 1 metre intervals. All diamond drill core has been assayed.



If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. Preparation of core and RC samples followed a standard path of drying at 105 degrees C for at least 12 hours, crushing the entire sample to 85% passing -2mm and grinding a 1.5kg split to 85% passing 75 microns. 300g pulp subsamples are selected by multiple scoop passes.



For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control measures adopted to confirm the representivity of samples from RC and diamond drilling include: Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Field re-splits of RC samples at an average frequency of around one duplicate per 20 primary samples respectively. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Submission of coarse blanks at an average of around 1 blank per 20 primary samples Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Use of pressurised air between every sample in crushing and pulverising equipment and quartz wash/prep blank every 25th sample Screening of approximately 1:20 crushed and pulp samples to check grind size Sample preparation techniques are considered appropriate to the style of mineralisation. Available information indicates that sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.



Quality of

assay data

and

laboratory

tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. All RC and diamond core samples have been assayed by 50g fire assay with AAS determination by Intertek Testing Services Ghana at their Tarkwa assay laboratory. The technique is considered a total extraction technique. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.



Quality control procedures include submission of coarse blanks (1:20) and certified reference standards (1:20). Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The available information indicates that the assaying of RC and core samples is free from any significant biases and is of acceptable accuracy. Verification

of sampling

and

assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Numerous significant mineralised intersections have been checked against visual alteration and sulphide mineralisation in drill chips and core. The use of twinned holes. No holes have been deliberately twinned. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Geology, structure and geotechnical logs are paper based. Sample intervals are recorded in pre-numbered sample ticket books. All logging, sample interval and survey data are manually entered to digital form on site and stored in an acQuire relational database. Data exports are normally in the form of MS Access files. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Data verification procedures include automated checks to: prevent repetition of sample numbers prevent overlap of from-to intervals in logging and sample interval data ensure that total hole depths in collar, assay and geology tables match ensure that drill collar coordinates are within the project's geographic limits Down-hole survey data are examined for large deviations in dip or azimuth that may represent erroneous data or data entry errors and corrected on a case-by-case basis including estimates of dips and azimuths where the original data appear to be in error. Additional data checks include viewing drill hole traces, geological logging and assays in plan and section views. The Competent Person's independent checks of database validity included: Comparison of assay values between nearby holes, checking for internal consistency between, and within database tables, comparisons between assay results from different sampling phases. Additional checking included comparing database assay entries with laboratory source files. These checks showed no significant discrepancies in the database used for resource estimation Location of

data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Drill hole collars have been surveyed by qualified mine surveyors using differential GPS equipment with coordinates recorded in UTM grid, WGS84 Zone 30N datum. Specification of the grid system used. All RC and diamond core holes have been surveyed at 12m depth and at approximately 30m down-hole increments using digital compass instruments. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. A topographic surface has been established by a drone photogrammetric survey conducted in 2020. The topographic surface is expected to be reliable to +/- 0.2m. Topographic control is adequate for the current work being undertaken at Nkosuo. Data

spacing

and

distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. The Nkosuo prospect is delineated by regular drilling at 80m x 80m X-Y spacing in holes dipping at -55 degrees toward 160 degrees (UTM grid) azimuth. The drill pattern has been partially infilled to 40m x 80m in places. Drill coverage generally extends to about 150m vertical depth and to a maximum of about 280m depth.



Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. The data spacing has established geological continuity of the host granite but has not defined the continuity of mineralisation sufficiently to permit reliable estimation of Mineral Resources. Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation

of data in

relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Drill holes are oriented approximately orthogonal to the trend of the granite body that hosts mineralisation. The orientation of mineralised structures within the granite is presently unconfirmed but there is no indication that exploration results to date are affected by a significant bias due to orientation. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample

security The measures taken to ensure sample security. RC and core samples were delivered to the secure core yard compound at Edikan mine by Perseus personnel. RC field sample splits and samples of half diamond core were placed in numbered bags and those bags, in turn, placed into polywoven sacks that were closed with plastic cable ties prior to transport to the assay laboratory by laboratory personnel. Security guards were employed at drilling sites and at the core yard compound on a 24 hour per day basis.



Results of field duplicates along with the general consistency of assay results between adjacent drill holes and drilling methods provide confidence in the general reliability of the assay data.



Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Nkosuo drill hole data have not been subject to any formal audit.



The Competent Person has reviewed the available sampling and assaying quality control data and found no errors or bias likely to significantly affect the reliability of the exploration data. These reviews included review of database consistency, comparisons between database records and laboratory source files, and review of QAQC information.



The Competent Person considers that the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures adopted for the Nkosuo drilling provide an adequate basis for the reporting of Exploration Results.

JORC 2012 Table 1 - Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)