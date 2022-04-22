ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES NOTICE OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING

London, 22 April 2022 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) ("Endeavour" or the "Group" or the "Company") has today published notice of its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Notice of AGM"), which will be distributed to shareholders shortly.

The Company's AGM will be held on Tuesday 24 May 2022 at 2 pm (London time) / 9 am (Toronto time) at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ.

A copy of the Notice of AGM is available at www.endeavourmining.com. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to read the Notice of AGM in full. Shareholders should expect to receive the various meeting materials and forms of proxy by post on or after 22 April 2022. Proxy forms for the AGM must be submitted no later than 2 pm (London time) / 9 am (Toronto time) on 20 May 2022. The AGM will be held in a hybrid format conducted for those attending via the electronic platform as a live webcast. Shareholders can participate and vote online during the AGM by following the instructions set out in the Notice of AGM. Further information, including how to vote at or appoint a proxy in respect of the AGM, is set out in the Notice of AGM.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Notice of AGM has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism.

As announced on 16 March 2022, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan and Ian Cockerill will stand for election to the Board of Directors. Sofia Bianchi and Dr Carmen Letton have decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM and will therefore step down with effect from 24 May 2022.

Michael Beckett, outgoing Chair, said: "The Board is enormously grateful for the insights that Ms Bianchi has brought to the Board of Directors, and for the dedication she has shown in performing her many committee roles, as well as her extremely valuable contribution to the Company's governance processes while implementing its 2021 LSE listing, and in leading the search for my successor which has now reached a successful conclusion with the appointment of Venkat. I would also like to record the gratitude of the entire Board for the dedication and expertise that Dr Letton has contributed to the Board. She has impeccable credentials and expertise as an operational and technical mining professional, and the Board has benefited from her considerable experience. The Board wishes both Ms Bianchi and Dr Letton every success in the future."

Chair Elect, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, said "I wholeheartedly echo the Board's gratitude for Ms Bianchi and Dr Letton's contributions to the Company. I believe a Board of nine directors, with half the Board (excluding the independent Chair) comprising independent directors, appropriately balances size and compliance with UK corporate governance best practice. I look forward to working with the Board once I assume the Chair role."

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining

Martino De Ciccio

Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

+1 (647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com



CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, the success of exploration activities, , the completion of studies, mine life and any potential extensions, and, the future price of gold. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates", believes", "plan", "target", "opportunities", "objective", "assume", "intention", "goal", "continue", "estimate", "potential", "strategy", "future", "aim", "may", "will", "can", "could", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's reasonable estimates, projections and assumptions at the date the statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and the impact of credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows;; the completion of studies on the timelines currently expected, and the results of those studies being consistent with Endeavour's current expectations; actual results of current exploration activities; production and cost of sales forecasts for Endeavour meeting expectations; unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increases in market prices of mining consumables; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; extreme weather events, natural disasters, supply disruptions, power disruptions, accidents, pit wall slides, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities; changes in national and local government legislation, regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations and changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices in the jurisdictions in which Endeavour operates; disputes, litigation, regulatory proceedings and audits; adverse political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates, including but not limited to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage, civil disturbances, non-renewal of key licenses by government authorities, or the expropriation or nationalization of any of Endeavour's property; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; environmental hazards; and risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.

