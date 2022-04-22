Arctic Star Provides Update on Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $3,800,000

Vancouver, April 22, 2022 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) announces that it expects to close the third and final tranche of its private placement on or before May 2, 2022.

For further details on the private placement, see the Company's news releases dated February 28, 2022, March 11, 2022 and April 14, 2022, each filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

"Patrick Power"

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

ppower@arcticstar.ca

