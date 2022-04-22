Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Alphamin Announces Filing Of Updated Ni43-101 Technical Report

22:38 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

GRAND BAIE, April 22, 2022 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, "Alphamin" or the "Company"), a producer of 4% of the world's mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce the filing of an updated National Instrument 43-101Technical Report for its Bisie tin project.

The Company has filed an updated Technical Report prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects", of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) on the Bisie tin project to support disclosures made in the Company's news release dated 07 March 2022 in relation to the outcomes of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and a maiden resource estimate for the Company's high-grade development project, Mpama South, located adjacent to the operating Mpama North mine. The Company has filed the said report on the CSA's "System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval" (SEDAR).

____________________________________________________________________________

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith
CEO
Alphamin Resources Corp.
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com
____________________________________________________________________________

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Alphamin Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kaimaninseln
A12GSG
MU0456S00006
www.alphaminresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap