SRG Announces Conversion of Sprott Convertible Debt

Montreal, April 25, 2022 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV:SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") announced today that Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP ("Sprott"), has converted the full outstanding amount of capital owed under the previously announced Sprott convertible debt facility to common shares of the Company (the "Conversion").

The total principal amount of US$482,371 has been converted at the pre-agreed conversion price of C$0.69 per share. As a result, SRG has issued 881,550 common shares (the "Shares") to Sprott (the "Recipient"). In addition to the Shares, the Company has paid the Recipient in cash accrued interest and certain expenses. The Recipient has waived its entitlement to an early pre-payment fee.

The Conversion is an important step by SRG to simplify its balance sheet, deepen the relationship with a leading financial institution and broaden the SRG shareholder register. The Conversion by Sprott, following the recent investment by La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP, is also a strong endorsement of the Company's updated strategy to become a fully integrated mine-to-market supplier of active anode material.

"The conversion completed today cements the relationship with Sprott as a dedicated partner that provides capital through all phases of SRG's development. Partners that provide flexible financing solutions are instrumental the success of SRG and we thank Sprott for their continued support as we advance the Lola Graphite Project towards production," said Benoit La Salle, Chairman of the Board and Matthieu Bos, Chief Executive Officer.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on developing the Lola Graphite Project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite Project has Probable Reserves of 42Mt at a grade of 4.2% Cg. SRG aims to develop a fully integrated source of battery anode material to supply the European lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With attractive operating costs, proximity to European end-markets and strong ESG credentials, SRG is poised to become a reliable supplier while promoting sustainability and supply chain transparency. SRG is committed to generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where it operates.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srgmining.com.

Contact:

Matthieu Bos President & CEO SRG Mining Inc. Email: m.bos@srgmining.com

SRG Mining Inc.

1320 Graham, Suite 132

Ville Mont-Royal, Québec

H3P 3C8

Forward-Looking Statements

