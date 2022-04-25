WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, BC, April 25, 2022

WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam"), announces a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $250,000 through the sale of up to 2,083,333 units at a price of $0.12/unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.20 per warrant share for a period of one year following the close of the offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies. Proceeds from this offering will be used to pay outstanding accounts payable and for working capital.



About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.westkamgold.com.

