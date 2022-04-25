Atacama Copper Announces Commencement of a Trenching Program at the El Cofre Copper Project

Vancouver, April 25, 2022 - Atacama Copper Corp. (TSXV: ACOP) ("Atacama Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a program of trenching at its wholly-owned El Cofre Project.

A total of approximately 3,000m across 18 trenches and channel sampling lines is designed to follow-up on previously identified mineralised structures discovered in geochemical and mapping surveys of the property. The programme is expected to take approximately 4 weeks to complete and first results of sampling with initial XRF analysis is expected during May 2022 and laboratory assays in June 2022.

Gino Zandonai, CEO of Atacama Copper said "This program is the first phase of a more extensive program of work on the copper-gold project and is designed to gather additional targeting information to compliment the historical work mapping, geochemistry and geophysical surveys that identified a number of high-priority target zones across the property to define the best drilling targets of the copper and gold mineralization."



Geological map of El Cofre and location of planned trenches and channel sampling survey

(grades reflect historical geochemical results across structure)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7505/121379_8933d54b94276a97_001full.jpg





View of Viñita South Vein looking north (left) and hand samples (right) with copper oxide mineralization and gold-copper bearing quartz



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7505/121379_8933d54b94276a97_002full.jpg

About Atacama Copper Corporation

Atacama Copper Corp. is a resource company focussing on the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper properties in Chile. It is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the Placeton, Caballo Muerto and El Cofre projects, while concurrently looking to increase its asset portfolio through the acquisition and development of other high-value copper exploration, development, and production opportunities in Chile. Atacama Copper is currently focusing on the exploration of its Placeton project, an area located between the Relincho copper and El Morro Copper-gold projects of the NuevaUnion project owned jointly by Teck and Newmont Mining.

Additional Information - Please contact

For further information, please contact:

Atacama Copper Corp.

Gino Zandonai

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: info@atacamacopper.ca

Phone: +56 997 915 596

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gino Zandonai of Atacama Copper Corp., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the El Cofre and Placeton projects, including planned exploration and drilling activities, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and the impact of COVID-19.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the timing for receipt of final Exchange approval may not be received on the timelines expected or at all; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Resulting Issuer assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121379