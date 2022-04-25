Goldhills Closes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a 100% Interest in the Siguri Gold Project in Central Guinea

Vancouver, April 25, 2022 - Goldhills Holding Ltd. (TSXV: GHL) (OTCQB: GODZF) (FSE: GRYA) ("Goldhills" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its share exchange agreement with Sun & Sand Mine and Mineral Trading DMCC ("Sun & Sand") dated June 29, 2021 as amended July 6, 2021, and November 29, 2021 (as amended, the "Definitive Agreement"), for the acquisition of Sun & Sand Mining & Metals Guinea SA ("Sun & Sand Guinea") the holding company that holds a 100% interest in its gold focused Siguiri Property (the "Siguiri Gold Property") located in in Guinea, West Africa (the "Transaction"). See press releases dated July 7, 2021 and January 19, 2022 for additional information.

The Transaction

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Goldhills acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sun & Sand Mining & Metals Guinea SA ("SS Guinea"), which holds a 100% interest in the Siguiri Gold Property and, in consideration of which, Goldhills issued a total of 18,142,838 common shares of Goldhills. Upon completion of the Transaction, SS Guinea became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldhills.

The Company currently has 21,363,073 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon closing of the Transaction, 39,505,911 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Transaction has received TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Transaction is an arm's-length transaction.

Further information will be set forth in a subsequent news release and in associated documents to be filed on www.sedar.com.

The Siguri Gold Project

The Siguiri Gold Project is a gold exploration property wholly owned by Sun & Sand Mining & Metals SA. The property consists of two contiguous blocks covering a total area of 175 km2 located in Siguiri and 35km southwest of the Anglo Gold Ashanti Siguiri gold mine. The Siguri region has a record of historic production dating back to the 13th century and is one of the first - gold producing regions in west Africa. The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on adjacent properties (including the Anglo Ashanti's Siguiri gold mine) is not necessarily indicative of potential on the Siguiri Gold Property.

About Goldhills

Goldhills Holding Ltd. ("Goldhills") is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Goldhills' strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements focuses on sourcing production and near-term production mining opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Sergei Stetsenko

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Telephone +16046307296

Website http://goldhills.co/

