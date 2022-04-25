AFR Amends Articles to hold meetings outside British Columbia

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 - AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. (the "Company") [TSXV:AFR] announces that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to alter its Articles to allow for the location of shareholder meetings to be determined by way of a Directors Resolution dated April 11, 2022 and for such location to be within or outside British Columbia. As a result, the Company will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on May 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the Company's office at Suite 204, 133 Richmond St. West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2L3. Now that the COVID related restrictions on gatherings have eased, the Company looks forward to being able meet in person while, at the same time, observing appropriate safety precautions. Meeting materials are expected to be sent to shareholders on or about April 29, 2022.

A copy of the Company's amended Articles will be filed with the Company's documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com along with this press release.

On the exploration front, the previously announced geophysical surveys on the Montana property have been completed and we have delivered the data received from Big Sky Geophysics to our independent geophysical consultant for analysis and recommendations. His report is expected imminently. Regarding the New Brunswick project, our director/geologist, Doug Hunter is working on an exploration program for the Mactaquac and Utopia properties on the project as well as a Power Point presentation in cooperation with Adrian Davies of our joint venture partner, Edge Exploration. When they are completed, they will be posted to our website and will be available for presentation at the AGM.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John F. O'Donnell"

John F. O'Donnell, Chairman and CEO

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.afrnuventure.com .

Douglas Hunter, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Such statements include, among others, those concerning, the Company's exploration and reporting plans as well as the plans for the AGM and the mailing of meeting materials. Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding its ability to initiate and complete future exploration work as expected and acquire and finance other projects. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the Company's future exploration work, technical, safety or regulatory issues, social and market conditions related to the COVID-19 global pandemic; the worldwide economic and social impact of COVID-19; the duration and extent of COVID-19; changes in general economic conditions; the imposition of government restrictions on business related to COVID-19, any positive cases of COVID-19 at a project site or in the area which may cause a reduction or suspension in operations and activities which may ultimately affect and delay the exploration timeline, and the new potentially worldwide geopolitical and economic uncertainties resulting from the current widely followed crisis in Ukraine.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.