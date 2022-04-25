Frima Holdings Announces the Formation of Saddle Creek Resources Corp.

DOWNERS GROVE, April 25, 2022 - Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce the formation of Saddle Creek Resources Corp. Management now intends to seek out a gold and/or silver based precious metals project that has the characteristics that could lead to near term production and additionally provide resource expansion upside. Management believes that this sector will provide tremendous upside and adds balance to our current subsidiary base, while simultaneously adding a key component necessary for a potential precious metals backed crypto coin.

Saddle Creek is seeking to acquire and develop a strategic gold or silver based precious metals project located in North America.

Renewable resources include biomass energy (such as ethanol), hydropower, geothermal power, wind and solar energy. Firma renewables is focused on partnering with several of the largest national developers of utility-scale projects.

Jamore FBI markets multiple unique food and beverage products through its significant relationships throughout the food and beverage service distribution system. This process includes the expanding private label market as well as working with operators to purchase branded items from distributors. In addition, the sales teams will work to market various products directly to retailers.

FRMA is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. FRMA and its subsidiaries are in the process of acquiring interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements along with diligently researching creating a Special Purpose Acquisition Company in the Renewable Energy space including advanced carbon materials.

