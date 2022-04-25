Metals Creek Drills 2.64 g/t Gold over 27.90 Meters at Dona Lake

Thunder Bay, April 25, 2022 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-027 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-027 continue to further define high grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 368 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 5.18 grammes per ton(g/t) gold (Au) over 5.33 meters(m) (403.45 - 408.78m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.64 g/t Au over 27.90m (399.95 - 427.85m). (See Table 1 Significant Results, figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal and figure 2 schematic x section). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 4% with local pyrite. Magnetite rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are also present. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, alteration consists of strong hornblende and grunerite with local garnet alteration.

This phase III diamond drill program has successfully defined additional high-grade gold mineralization south of the Dona Lake mine workings. Deeper drilling targeting Main Zone stratigraphy below the lowermost mine workings has further extended high grade gold mineralization down plunge to a vertical depth of 753m (See news release April 5, 2022) from recently reported drill hole DL22-025 returning a high-grade down hole intercept of 8.11 g/t over 9.51m. This hole represents the deepest hole to date on the Dona Lake property with gold mineralization remaining open at depth.

Figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/121531_65412c43f4d3fa79_002full.jpg

Figure 2 Schematic Cross-section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/121531_65412c43f4d3fa79_003full.jpg

Table 1 - Significant Results

Drillhole Number Meters From Meters To Total Meters G/T Gold Zone DL22-027 399.95 427.85 27.90 2.64 Main including 403.45 408.78 5.33 5.18 Main

Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70-80% true thickness.

Assays are pending for 4 drill holes at Dona Lake, results will be released once they are received and compiled. In addition, assays from Ogden drilling will be released once they are received and complied.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp., including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corp., where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

