ACME Lithium Provides Corporate Update on Exploration Activities

Carson City, April 25, 2022 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update on the exploration status of its Clayton Valley, Nevada lithium brine project, as well as projects in southeast Manitoba and Oregon.

Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME is in the late stages of preparation of a planned multi-hole drill program at Clayton Valley, Nevada. The drill program will focus on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by geophysical work completed in the fall of 2021. ACME's project is contiguous to Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium resource and production facility.

Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. has been contracted to provide drilling services and related activities.

A Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration Well Permit Application (DMRE) is in process to be submitted to the Nevada Division of Minerals (NDOM), in addition to the already approved Notice of Intent "NOI" permit to drill with the Bureau of Land Management.

The project geologist will be in Silver Peak before the end of April to meet with equipment operators to commence road grading and drill pad preparation to the first drill hole collar and drill pad locations. ACME will provide further updates once the drilling contractor has mobilized, and drilling commences.

Manitoba

ACME has contracted Norsemen Exploration Inc. to execute an extensive soil and till sampling program at ACME's two projects, Shatford Lake and Cat-Euclid Lake in south eastern Manitoba, Canada. This extensive program is expected to commence in late spring. These two projects include 27 claims totaling approximately 11,803 acres and are strategically situated in the pegmatite fields of the Bird River Greenstone Belt (BRGB). ACME's exploration strategy in the Bird River Greenstone Belt is to employ remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites that can be a source for lithium carbonate deposits.

Oregon

ACME has completed 29.1 line miles of the previously announced IP Survey at its prospective Warm Springs project in southeast Oregon. The IP Survey is currently being processed by KLM Geoscience. ACME has postponed its next phase of work on the Warm Springs project in Oregon pending clarification of claim status and permitting requirements with the Bureau of Land Management.

ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in prospective lithium projects in the United States and Canada.

