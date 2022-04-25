Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Changes to Private Placement Financing and Confirms DTC Eligibility

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 - Nevada Silver Corp. ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) further to its press release of March 3, 2022, today announces that the brokered private placement financing announced on that date has been terminated. The Company further announces that it is in advanced discussions with a number of interested parties on a non-brokered private placement financing with further details to be announced in due course.

The Company also announces that the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has made NSC common shares eligible for electronic deposit at the DTC. The Company believes being DTC eligible will make trading in its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market more accessible to the US investment community.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". Having DTC eligibility enables the NSC common shares to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes. This allows for a more streamlined process of trading the NSC common shares in the United States while enhancing the liquidity of the common shares in the OTC capital markets.

