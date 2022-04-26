Sayona Mining Ltd: New Lithium Pegmatite Discovery at Moblan Project

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) has received positive drilling results from its Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec, with the discovery of a new southern lithium pegmatite zone near the main Moblan deposit. Sayona has a 60% interest in this area.Highlights- Discovery of a significant new southern lithium pegmatite zone at Moblan Lithium Project, Quebec- Highlights include 5m @ 1.85% Li2O from 3.5m and 35m @ 1.62% Li2O from 27.6m in hole DDH135 together with 6.6m @ 1.69% Li2O from 2.1m and 27.2m @ 1.53% Li2O from 22.0m in hole DDH136; mineralisation at shallow, 60m vertical depth, open in all directions and near main Moblan deposit- Results demonstrate potential for a northern hub to add to Sayona's established Abitibi lithium hub, as the Company further strengthens its leading lithium (spodumene) resource base in North America.Assay results from two holes, completed at the newly defined Moblan South Discovery, have identified lithium mineralisation at shallow depth, located some 200m south of the main Moblan deposit. Results include 5m @ 1.85% Li2O from 3.5m and 35m @ 1.62% Li2O from 27.6m in hole DDH135 together with 6.6m @ 1.69% Li2O from 2.1m and 27.2m @ 1.53% Li2O from 22.0m hole DDH136 (refer Table 1*).The Moblan South Discovery is a new and distinct spodumene pegmatite zone, open in all directions.The drill holes form part of a 35 hole, 4,683m diamond drill program recently completed at Moblan.Assay results for other drill holes are pending, with a follow-up drilling program planned as soon as possible.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch said: "These results are excellent, demonstrating the quality of the Moblan Lithium Project and highlighting the potential for a significant resource expansion."Moblan is set to form the basis of a major northern hub for Sayona in Quebec, complementing our established Abitibi lithium hub in the south and adding to our position as holding the leading lithium resource base in North America."The geology and mineralogy are very similar in both holes, with spodumene occurrences throughout the pegmatite and high lithium grades up to 4.02% Li2O. The lithium assay content is consistent with the local variations of spodumene logged in core.The Moblan South discovery is located approximately 200m south of the Moblan deposit, as shown in the cross section and plan below (Figure 2*).The Moblan project is located about 100km north of the town of Chibougamau and approximately 85km from the Cree (First Nations) community of Mistissini. The project is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord and its proximity to Chibougamau and Mistissini with their available infrastructure makes it an ideal location for exploring and mining deposits of industrial energy minerals.Sayona is committed to engaging local communities as the project progresses, including First Nations and other local community members, consistent with its stakeholder engagement approach.The positive results from Moblan follow Sayona's recently announced doubling of its JORC compliant lithium resource base for its flagship North American Lithium and Authier Lithium Projects, with a total JORC combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 119.1 million tonnes @ 1.05% Li2O (refer ASX announcement 1 March 2022). Resource details are included in Table 3.In January 2022, Sayona expanded its northern hub with the acquisition of 121 new claims, the Lac Albert Project, located west of Moblan and spanning more than 6,500 ha (refer ASX release 25 January 2022).Analysts Benchmark Mineral Intelligence have reported that the total amount of proposed and existing lithium-ion capacity has more than doubled since the beginning of 2021 to over 6 terawatt hours, with lithium supply described by Tesla founder Elon Musk as the "limiting factor" for electric vehicle adoption globally. As of 24 April, Benchmark's lithium price index was up 487% year-on-year, with its carbonate index up 465% and its hydroxide index up 526%.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OEVYK4D7





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



