Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Conversion of Debentures

Vancouver, April 25, 2022 - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received conversion notices in respect of 200 debentures (the "Debentures") issued in April 2020, and these Debentures have been converted into 2,000,000 common shares.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in Nigeria, and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

