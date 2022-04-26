Horizon Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2022

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) provide the quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 March 2022.HIGHLIGHTS- Strong Pre-Feasibility Study results and demerger update released for the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland- Toll milling campaigns from the Boorara open pit low grade stockpiles completed with 98,121t processed in total at a reconciled grade of 0.93g/t generating $1.35m net cash- Positive Pre-Feasibility Study results released for the high-grade Cannon underground project with evaluation progressing on the Penny's Find and Rose Hill projects for potential sequential development under a contract mining - toll milling model- CY 2022 exploration drilling program commenced testing multi-commodity targets at Yarmany, Lakewood, the Greater Boorara area and Binduli- Further excellent gold results received from Golden Ridge including:o 2m @ 26.11g/t Au from 69m (GRC21007) and 2m @ 20.77g/t Au from 80m (GRC21007)o 14m @ 3.62g/t Au from 106m (GRC21014)o 5m @ 8.06g/t Au from 57m (GRC21035)- First pass drilling at Yarmany intercepts gold, nickel-cobalt-copper and lithium mineralisation with drilling ongoing along the 50km strike zone- First pass multi-element composite results received south of Golden Ridge with widespread nickel, cobalt, copper and silver mineralisation intercepted- Excellent resource extension drilling results released from the Crake gold project- Historic Feasibility Study review and preliminary concentrate option study completed for the Nimbus silver - zinc project- Divestment of a portion of the Company's listed investments nets $2 million in cash- Cash at the end of quarter of A$3.8 million and listed investments totalling A$7.5 million*To view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q0USZ519





