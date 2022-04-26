Silver One Appoints New Director

Vancouver, April 26, 2022 - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Engquist as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Engquist's expertise will be extremely valuable in the advancement all of Silver One's projects. His skillsets will be particularly useful in the near-term in regards to the planned resource updates and economic studies at the Company's past producing Candelaria silver mine in Nevada.

Mr. Engquist brings nearly 30 years of leadership and development experience overseeing the de-risking and advancement of numerous mining projects from early-stage exploration through start-up and operations. He has led operations, technical studies, work programs, permitting, and stakeholder relations as well as participated in the structuring of several financing and M&A deals in the junior mining sector. He recently took the position of COO of Western Copper and Gold. Prior to this he was COO of First Mining Gold where he was responsible for advancing the development of their Springpole project. Some other recent development projects of his include Nevsun's Timok copper project, South32's Hermosa zinc project, and Tinka Resources' Ayawilca zinc project. He's also led various other projects within Oxygen Capital's managed group of companies where he was responsible for advancing a portfolio of assets at various stages of development through the start of production. A large portion of his career was spent in key management roles on large capital projects and operations within Rio Tinto and AngloGold Ashanti. Mr. Engquist serves as a Director and Board Advisor on other public and private organizations. He holds a B.Sc. in Engineering from Michigan Technological University.

Gregory Crowe, President and CEO, commented; "Silver One is very fortunate to have someone of Ken's extensive mining and technical expertise join our Board of Directors and help to guide the company as it advances its Candelaria project from the exploration to the development stage. His unique talents will also be important was we continue to explore and advance our other two projects in Nevada and Arizona, Cherokee and Phoenix. We are excited to have Ken on our Board, especially at this critical time as the Company advances towards its first economic study at Candelaria."

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted a total of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Engquist. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to the vesting requirements set forth by the board of directors.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

