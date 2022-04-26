Calico Silver Project 2022 Drill Program Update

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2022 - Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to provide an update on its 2022 Drilling Program that is currently underway at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Project") located in San Bernardino County, California. The 2022 Drilling Program is one component of the multi-component 2022 Calico Technical Program that aims to upgrade and expand the recently announced Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 166 million ounces ("Moz") of silver contained in 58.1 million tonnes ("Mt") at an average grade of 89 grams per tonne ("g/t") (see news release dated February 9, 2022).



HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling began on April 5, 2022, and nine reverse circulation ("RC") holes have been completed to date on the Waterloo Property.

First assay sample dispatch of 92 samples has been made.

Sourcing of a second drill rig underway.



"The 2022 drill program is advancing well," Apollo CEO Tom Peregoodoff commented. "The program has very clearly defined objectives each of which is designed to add significant value to the resource we have declared at Calico. The drilling to date has confirmed the relatively simple geometry of the silver mineralization and the Barstow-Pickhandle contact which is prospective for gold mineralization. Securing a second rig will provide us with optionality to both bring forward the timing of drill results and expand the program."

2022 Drilling Program

The 2022 Drilling Program comprises a planned 15,000 m (49,213 ft) of drilling using RC and diamond core drilling methods. Approximately 10,000 m (32,808 ft) of RC drilling and 5,000 m (16,404 ft) of diamond drilling are planned. RC drilling is being completed by Cooper Drilling LLC, of Monte Vista, Colorado.

The program is designed to add value to the current MRE through the following activities:

Update the confidence of the current MRE through: Acquiring high-quality geotechnical, rock properties, geochemical and lithological information. Geotechnical, rock properties and lithological information will be acquired using both optical televiewer surveying, traditional logging methods and detailed petrography. Infill drilling. Objective: upgrade the confidence in the MRE.

Expand the current MRE through: Confirming and expanding historic bonanza grade silver intercepts (+1,000 g/t). Targeting shallow silver ounces by drilling untested Barstow Formation along strike and down dip. Objective: add additional high value silver ounces to the resource.



Quantify MRE mineral inventory through: Testing the gold-mineralized Barstow-Pickhandle lithologic contact (see new release dated January 11, 2022). Quantifying the barite content. Objective: quantify the by-product credits that may be included in the resource update.





To date, nine RC holes have been drilled at Waterloo as part of the 2022 program, as shown in Figure 1 and Table 1 below. Photos from the drill program can be viewed on the Company website at www.apollosilver.com. Samples from two holes (92 total samples) have been shipped to ALS-Global Geochemical Analytic Laboratory in Reno, NV ("ALS Reno") for sample preparation, crushing and analysis for gold. Prepared pulps will then be securely transported by ALS Reno to ALS Global Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada for all other analyses. These laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and are independent of the Company. Assay results will be reported as they are received after verification and quality assurance and quality control checks have been completed. Additional sample dispatches are being readied for later this week.

Figure 1: Map showing recently completed drill holes, proposed drill holes and historical drill holes.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/864756fd-eead-4c01-b4c4-b688a0293f20

Table 1: RC Drill holes completed to date at the Calico Project

Hole Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Total

Depth

(ft) Azimuth Dip Vertical

Depth to

Pickhandle

(m) W22-RC-001 510704 3868059 804 49.0 160.8 0 -90 24.0 W22-RC-002 510682 3868067 806 56.5 185.4 0 -90 31.0 W22-RC-003 510782 3868016 815 49.0 160.8 0 -90 34.0 W22-RC-003B 510785 3868015 815 61.0 200.1 0 -90 40.0 W22-RC-004 510797 3868004 822 61.0 200.1 0 -90 40.0 W22-RC-004B 510795 3868002 822 76.0 249.3 0 -90 34.0 W22-RC-005 510820 3867905 808 121.0 396.9 0 -90 115.0 W22-RC-007 510800 3867939 810 79.0 259.2 0 -90 N/A W22-RC-008 510800 3867937 811 160.0 524.9 145 -70 119.0

ABOUT THE CALICO PROJECT

Location

The Project is located in San Bernardino County, California and comprises the adjacent Waterloo and Langtry properties which total 2,950 acres. The Project is 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Barstow and has an extensive private gravel road network spanning the property. There is commercial electric power within 5 km (3 miles) of the Project.

Geology and Mineralization at Calico

The Project is situated in the southern Calico Mountains of the Mojave Desert, in the south-western region of the Basin and Range tectonic province. This mountain range is a 15 km (9 mile) long northwest-southeast trending range dominantly composed of Tertiary (Miocene) volcanics, volcaniclastics, sedimentary rocks and dacitic intrusions. Mineralization at Calico comprises high-level low-sulfidation silver-dominant epithermal vein-type and disseminated-style deposits associated with northwest-trending faults and fracture zones and mid-Tertiary volcanic activity. The Project represents a district-scale mineral system endowment with approximately 6,000 m (19,685 feet) in mineralized strike length controlled by Apollo. Oxidized, disseminated and stockwork-style mineralization is primarily hosted in the Barstow sedimentary formation and is the subject of the MRE.

On February 9, 2022, Apollo announced the MRE for the Project (Table 2) below.

Table 2: Calico Project Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at a 50 g/t Ag Cut-Off Grade. Effective Jan 28, 2022.

Class

Deposit

Imperial Units Metric Units Strip

Ratio

(t:t)

Contained Silver Volume

Million

(yd3) Tons

Million

(st) Ag

Grade

(oz/st) Volume

Million

(m3) Tonnes

Million

(t) Ag

Grade

(g/t) Million

(oz) Inferred

Waterloo 20.8 42.8 2.98 15.9 38.9 93 2.2 116 Langtry 10.3 21.3 2.59 7.9 19.3 81 6.0 50 Calico (Total) 31.2 64.1 2.85 23.8 58.1 89 3.4 166

Base-case resource estimates reported in Table 1. Contained silver ounces are reported as troy ounces.

Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definitions are followed for classification of the Mineral Resource.

Prospects for eventual economic extraction determined using surface mining operating costs of US$2.50/st, processing costs of US$29.00/st and silver price of US$23.00/oz.

Specific gravity for the mineralized zone is fixed at 2.44 kg/m 3 (13.13 ft 3 /st). Silver grade was capped at 400 g/t only for Waterloo estimation.

(13.13 ft /st). Silver grade was capped at 400 g/t only for Waterloo estimation. Resources are constrained to within an economic pit shell targeting mineralized blocks with a minimum of 50 ppm (50 g/t) silver.

Totals may not represent the sum of the parts due to rounding.

The MRE has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd., in conformance with CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. Mr. Loveday is Apollo's independent Qualified Person and is a registered Professional Geoscientist in Alberta, Canada.



QUALIFIED PERSONS

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cathy Fitzgerald, P.Geo., Apollo's Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. Ms. Fitzgerald is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Canada.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

tomp@apollosilver.com

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

