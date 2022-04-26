Kintavar intersects hydrothermal-type mineralization at GB1 Zone, Wabash Project

MONTREAL, April 26, 2022 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kintavar") (TSX-V: KTR), is pleased to announce the results for its 3 final Wabash drill holes from the drilling program that was completed in December 2021. These 3 holes targeted the GB1 mineralized zone that had been identified in the summer of 2021 and subsequently returned high grade results from surface (see press release September 28, 2021).

The GB1 zone presents a distinct mineralized context that was not previously observed either at the Mitchi or Wabash properties. The mineralization is associated with semi-massive sulfides in veins and veinlets. The mineralization is associated with an IP anomaly of at least 600m and appears to be getting wider at depth. The exact geological context of mineralization remains to be clarified with more work, but its characteristics currently are the presence of copper, gold, silver and even cobalt and vanadium (up to 654ppm and 170 ppm respectively) at a geological contact of two gneiss units. A total of three holes and a trench have now successfully intersected this unit confirming that it remains open N-S and at depth.

To better understand the mineralization, the core at WAB-21-18 and WAB-21-19 had been resampled and sent for assays which caused the additional delay in getting the final results. This allowed management to better evaluate the grade in the actual mineralized intervals without dilution from the encasing host rock.

The Corporation has now engaged a geophysics contractor to conduct a DeepEM survey which can better identify massive and semi-massive sulfide mineralization at depth up to 500m. The survey will help define targets for summer 2022 drilling program and results will be made available to shareholders accordingly.

MLI Corridor

The same geophysical contractor will help conduct an IP survey on the MLI corridor which will target the high-grade mineralized horizon intersected in hole WAB-21-21 (1.01% Cu & 19.3 g/t Ag over 16.8m). All the geophysics work is expected to take place in May 2022 and the data will be used for the summer 2022 surface and drilling programs.

"We are very encouraged having identified this high-grade hydrothermal-type mineralization that remains open at depth and N-S. The first shallow investigations were positive, and we believe the DeepEM survey will provide a better tool to target the widest zones of this mineralization. Having this new geological context within the sedimentary basin is very encouraging. We are seeing that multiple events have contributed to metal rich fluids circulation in the area, making the entire region fertile for base and precious metals. The geophysical program should give us the needed information to better target both MLI and GB1 mineralization and help us prepare for a successful summer drilling program." commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d'Or. Gold is analysed in Val d'Or using fire assay method (AU-AA25) with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) for samples higher than 0.5 ppm Au. For base metals and silver, the pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) with ICP-AES finish. Samples with assays higher than 10,000 ppm Cu, Zn or Pb, or 100 ppm Ag were reanalyzed with over limits methods (CU-OG62, ZN-OG62, PB-OG62, or AG-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Hole # Zones From To Cu - Ag Grades WAB-21-04 GB1 24 24.5 0.53% Cu, 3.9 g/t Ag and 0.28 g/t Au / 0.50m WAB-21-18







GB1







59.1 59.4 0.42% Cu & 553 ppm Co / 0.30m 60 60.25 0.31% Cu & 373 ppm Co / 0.25m 60.6 60,85 0.70% Cu & 654 ppm Co / 0.25m WAB-21-19 GB1-S 17.4 17.7 2.64% Cu, 16.2 g/t Ag, 0.72 g/t Au, 136 ppm Co & 170 ppm V / 0.30m

Table 1: 2021 Wabash drill program - GB1 zone highlights

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc2f5572-0ebc-4e9f-9767-49d77b6f43e3

Figure 1: Wabash Property - Summary of 2021 drilling campaign - MLI Corridor and GB1 zone (pdf)

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi - Wabash Properties

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi - Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 39 000 hectares, 100% owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.

Kintavar supports local development in the Mitchi-Wabash region where it owns and operates the Fer ? Cheval outfitter (www.feracheval.ca), a profitable and cashflow generating operation where it employs local workforce. It as well works with local First Nations to provide training and employment.

