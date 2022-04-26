TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 13.5 metres of 3.99 g/t Gold Equivalent from 42.0 metres Depth in the JM Zone, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, BC

WHITE ROCK, April 26, 2022 - TDG Gold Corp. - (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report a 13.5 metre ("m") drill intercept of 2.55 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 115 g/t silver ("Ag") [3.99 g/t AuEq*] from 42.0 m depth in hole SH21-043 (Figure 1) located in the JM Zone contained within a broader interval of 57.2 m of 0.93 g/t Au and 39 g/t Ag [1.41 g/t AuEq*] from 12.0 m depth. Preliminary results from SH21-043 are presented in this news release along with preliminary results from five other drillholes drilled within the JM and Shasta Zones at TDG's former producing Shasta project in the Toodoggone District, B.C. (Figure 1).

DDH SH21-043 intersected: 57.2 m of 0.93 g/t Au and 39 g/t Ag [1.41 g/t AuEq*] from 12.0 m depth;

Including, 13.5 m of 2.55 g/t Au and 115 g/t Ag [3.99 g/t AuEq*] from 42.0 m depth.

Steven Kramar, TDG's Senior Geologist and B.C. Program Lead, commented: "The six drillholes included within this news release complete the publication of the preliminary results from all 51 diamond holes drilled by TDG at Shasta in 2021. Once again, these results demonstrate the presence of halo-style mineralization at medium to lower-grades surrounding the higher-grade pods which are associated with the structural conduits at Shasta. We continuing to review and analyze the oriented core to help shape our 2022 program and we look forward to announcing those plans in due course."

Figure 1. Plan View of Drillholes SH21-043, SH21-045, SH21-048, SH21-045B, SH21-050 & SH21-051 in the JM and Shasta Zones, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Key intercepts for diamond drillholes SH21-043, SH21-045, SH21-048, SH21-045B, SH21-050 and SH21-051 are presented in Table 1 and shown for all holes in cross-sections except SH21-051 (Figures 2-3).

Table 1. Results from the 2021 Drilling within the JM and Shasta Zones.

Drillhole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH21-043 12.0 69.2 57.2 0.93 39 1.41 incl 34.5 55.5 21.0 1.86 81 2.87 incl 42.0 55.5 13.5 2.55 115 3.99 SH21-045 7.7 53.0 45.3 0.65 24 0.94 incl 19.8 27.0 7.2 1.27 70 2.15 incl 37.5 53.0 15.5 1.08 30 1.46 SH21-045B 41.7 66.0 24.3 0.80 21 1.07 SH21-048 63.9 66.5 2.6 1.13 4 1.19 138.0 145.5 7.5 1.66 1 1.67 SH21-050 36.0 113.0 77.0 0.39 17 0.61 SH21-051 Nothing Significant to Report *Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1 g/t AuEq. ** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is estimated to be > 90 %. ***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

Photo 1 presents an example of intense quartz-carbonate veining and hydrothermal breccia comprised of a quartz, carbonate and chlorite matrix, with angular to sub-angular potassic altered clasts, intersected in drillhole SH21-043. Intensity of brecciation is correlated to increasing Au and Ag grades (from 42.0 m to 43.5 m; 9.84 g/t Au and 443 g/t Ag; 15.38 g/t AuEq*). This provides an example of material left in-situ adjacent to historical small-scale workings (Figure 2).

Photo 1. Mineralization Encountered in Drillhole SH21-043 from 40.6 - 43.5 m; Sample from 42.0 - 43.5 m (1.5 m) Grading 9.84 g/t Au and 443 g/t Ag [15.38 g/t AuEq*].

The set of drillholes SH21-043, SH21-045 and SH21-048 were designed to confirm historical drilling adjacent to and underneath the JM open pit and associated underground workings. Drillhole SH21-043 confirmed that historical high-grade mineralization (Photo 1) was left in-situ, just past the pit bottom, that was not extracted during underground mining. SH21-045 and SH21-045B both terminated short, hitting an underground void interpreted to be old mine workings. However, both holes ended in increasing (> 1 g/t) Au mineralization (Figure 2). In combination, these results suggest that similar grade mineralization may persist below the mine workings, per previous results and findings (see TDG News Releases: April 19, 2022; April 12, 2022; March 29, 2022; and January 4, 2022).

Drillhole SH21-050 was drilled south of all historical mining efforts in the JM Zone to test the southern extent of the JM structure. It returned a broad intercept of mineralized material beyond the historical mine workings and at a depth deeper than historical drilling efforts. This illustrates the potential of the JM structure to the south and continuity of the mineralization across the interpreted strike of the structure.

SH21-051 was the final drillhole in the 2021 drill campaign. This drillhole was the most southerly drillhole drilled by TDG in the Shasta Zone targeting the Shasta Fault. The hole intersected weakly to moderately altered volcaniclastic rocks that persisted throughout the length of the drillhole; however, at the end of the drillhole, alteration and quartz-carbonate vein density began to increase with an increasing precious metal concentration. Along with structural modeling underway, hole SH21-051 is interpreted to have missed the Shasta Fault (terminated short, on the hanging-wall side) suggesting the structure may begin to turn more easterly than previously understood with the mineralized target therefore being deeper and more westerly.

All 2021 drillholes are HQ sized drill core, and historical core are NQ/BQ core size. Particulars for 2021 drillholes (location, depth, etc.) are presented in Table 2. Assay results were received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QA/QC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary.

Table 2. 2021 Drillhole Particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth(°) Dip(°) Final Depth (m) SH21-043 621,131 6,347,376 240 -46 117 SH21-045 621,147 6,347,351 240 -56 53 SH21-045B 621,147 6,347,351 240 -65 66 SH21-048 621,176 6,347,382 240 -57 172 SH21-050 621,201 6,347,307 240 -49 166 SH21-051 620,905 6,347,255 122 -50 179

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill core was delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 3, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Figure 2. Cross-Section of Drillholes SH21-043, SH21-045, SH21-045B & SH21-048.

Figure 3. Cross-Section of Drillhole SH21-050.

Table 3. Au and Ag Analytical Methods.

Drillhole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Au-Overlimit Method Ag-Overlimit SH21-043 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-045 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-045B PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-048 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A SH21-050 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-051 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are 'preliminary' and thus have not undergone TDG's comprehensive QAQC investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results. Further data review is underway, in order to verify the validity of the data for the anticipated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 96,343,142 common shares issued and outstanding.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

