Arctic Star Commences Drilling, Diagras Diamond Property, NT

Preliminary data shows previously untested kimberlite - Vancouver, British Columbia - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A2) (WKN:A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) is pleased to announce that the HQ diameter diamond drill program has begun on the first hole situated 22 meters south of the original 2021 discovery hole. The drill pattern is designed to drill a vertical hole to 200 meters in the interpreted east-west center of the kimberlite. After completion of the first hole a 2nd and 3rd angled hole will be drilled from the same site to the east and to the west until they exit the kimberlite. These are designed to find the country rock contacts of the north-south trending kimberlite complex. We plan to commence work to fill in on 200 meters and then 100m centers along the Sequoia complex. This work, once completed will give an early first estimate of the geology, geometry, and tonnage of the kimberlite complex. Detailed core logging will define the different kimberlite phases and caustic fusion micro-diamond analysis will determine the different diamond grades and populations.

The final results of this inaugural delineation drill program will be used to design a 2023 bulk sample to determine the diamond value and further refine the grade.

The phase 2, high resolution airborne, "Resolve" survey, flown by Xcalibur with 75m line-spacings is now complete, with full coverage over the entire 48,346 ha Diagras property. The data is being used to discern two types of drill targets. The Class "A" targets are new kimberlite like anomalies that have not been previously drill tested. The new geophysical data reveals several of these in both the magnetic and EM data. Figure 1 and Figure 2 are examples of this style of target.



Figure 1: Lateral Plates of Airborne Geophysics Showing the Sequoia Kimberlite Complex and Two New High Priority Targets

The Class "B" targets have been the main focus of our work on the property to date. Here, previous explorers discovered 25 kimberlites in the 1990s, however many of these kimberlites were tested as a classic single event, vertical, "carrot shaped" pipe like body, however, experience in the Lac De Gras kimberlite field (an 80km by 120km ellipse containing >200 kimberlites of similar age, with about 20 of these being mined or in a mine plan, processed at the Ekati and Diavik centers), has demonstrated that many of the kimberlites are not single, but multiple eruptive events with multiple lobes forming complexes, with complex shapes. The 2021 exploration program confirmed this concept with the discovery of five new kimberlites near known bodies including the Sequoia kimberlite complex being the largest and having the highest diamond counts. The new 75m spaced airborne data now at hand will short circuit the review of the remaining known kimberlites and surrounding areas. Figures 3 and figures 4 show examples of this type of target.

The recently commenced detailed ground geophysical program will initially focus on Class "A" type targets near Sequoia. The Ekati and Diavik mines have groupings and clusters of economic kimberlites within kilometers of each other and we want to give nature a chance to deliver this in Sequoia's orbit. We will then move onto Class "B" type targets and compelling Class "A" type targets outside this orbit. Once several targets are defined the drill will move from Sequoia to test them, later returning to Sequoia to complete the drilling season.

The Diagras project is a joint venture between Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (81.5%) and Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (18.5%).

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist with over 35 years of experience in diamond exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of the National Instrument 43-101.

Arctic Star is predominantly a diamond explorer, recently discovering 5 new kimberlites in the prolific Lac De Gras kimberlite field that supports 2 multi-billion dollar kimberlite mining complexes. The company also has a 958Ha Exploration permit containing several diamond-bearing kimberlites on its Timantti project, Kuusamo Finland. Arctic Star has optioned its Stein diamond project in Nunavut to GGL Resources Corp who plan to work once Covid restrictions lift.

