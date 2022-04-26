GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Bullion Gold Resources Corp. to Work on the Bousquet Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec

Toronto, April 26, 2022 - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) (OTC: TTEXF) ("Bullion Gold") to apply its proprietary machine learning and geoscience expertise at the Bousquet Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec.

Bullion Gold's Bousquet gold project includes 2,369 ha of mining claims approximately 40 km east of Rouyn-Noranda and 80 km west of Val-d'Or along the well-known Cadillac-Larder Lake fault system. The region between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or is scattered with producing and past-producing mining projects such as Mouska, Doyon, Bousquet, LaRonde, Sigma, Lamaque, and Lapa. The Bousquet Project is neighboured by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Iamgold Corporation, and Hecla Mining Corporation, all of which have operating mines in the area.

GoldSpot will be working closely with the technical team at Bullion Gold to provide data analytics, 3D modelling, Artificial Intelligence prospectivity mapping, and Smart Targets for exploration drilling. GoldSpot's expertise in the area has previously been highlighted by partnerships with the Monarch Mining Corporation and Opawica Exploration Inc. (Links to press releases: https://goldspot.ca/news/goldspot-discoveries-helps-monarch-mining-find-new-gold-rich-zones-at-the-beaufor-gold-deposit-using-artificial-intelligence/ and https://opawica.com/opawica-identifies-high-priority-drill-targets-on-arrowhead/)

"GoldSpot was founded doing work in the Abitibi Gold Belt, and we're always excited when we get to continue our work in the region," Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois commented. "The Bousquet Project has shown some initial and historical success, and with our expertise in the area and using our proprietary software, we will be able to provide Bullion Gold with ranked and prioritized Smart Targets to move their project along in the most efficient way possible. I'm excited to build on our previous success and unlock the potential at the Bousquet Project."

"We are happy to work with GoldSpot Discoveries, a company that brings an important technological aspect to our industry. We look forward to working with GoldSpot to advance our flagship Bousquet property," concluded Jonathan Hamel, Bullion Gold President and CEO.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. GoldSpot works with industry leaders across all commodity and deposit types to identify new exploration targets, develop cutting-edge technologies and to strategically invest in mineral exploration companies. Our leading team of expert scientists merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that save time, reduce costs and produce far more accurate results than ever before possible.

For further information please contact:

Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois

CEO and Director

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

Tel: 819-592-1195

Email: investors@goldspot.ca

About Bullion Gold Resources Corp.

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in the province of Quebec.

For further information on Bullion Gold visit https://bulliongold.ca/

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121595