Bullion Gold Resources Corp. Hires GoldSpot Discoveries to Work on the Bousquet Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

MONTREAL, April 26, 2022 -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that it has hired GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V : SPOT ("GoldSpot"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, to apply its proprietary machine learning and geoscience expertise at the Bousquet Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec.

Bullion Gold holds 2,369 ha of prospective land, approximately 40 km east of Rouyn-Noranda and 80 km west of Val-d'Or. The 120 km separating Rouyn-Noranda from Val-d'Or is scattered with producing and past-producing mining projects such as Mouska, Doyon, Bousquet, LaRonde, and Lapa. The Bousquet Project is located close to the prolific Cadillac break and is neighboured by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Iamgold Corporation, and Hecla Mining Corporation, all of which have operating mines in the area.

GoldSpot will be working closely with the technical team at Bullion Gold to provide traditional target generation, 3D modeling, prospectivity generation, and Smart Targets for drilling. GoldSpot has shown expertise in the area, highlighted by its success with the Monarch Mining Corporation and Opawica Exploration Inc.

"GoldSpot was founded doing work in the Abitibi Gold Belt, and we're always excited when we get to continue our work in the region," Vincent Dub?-Bourgeois commented. "The Bousquet Project has shown some initial and historical success, and with our expertise in the area and using our proprietary software, we will be able to provide Bullion Gold with ranked and prioritized Smart Targets to move their project along in the most efficient way possible. I'm excited to build on our previous success and unlock the potential at the Bousquet Project."

"We are happy to work with GoldSpot Discoveries, a promising young Canadian company that brings an important technological aspect to our industry. We believe they can help us better conceptualize the potential of our flagship Bousquet property." concluded Jonathan Hamel, Bullion Gold President and CEO.

Bousquet Project

The world-renowned Cadillac-Larder Lake fault is one of the most prolific gold-bearing faults in Canada. More than 100M ounces of gold have been produced historically from the trend. Gold deposits currently in production include Lapa, Canadian Malartic, La Ronde, Goldex, Sigma, and Lamaque. Located 40 km east of Rouyn-Noranda, the Bousquet project is composed of 71 claims over an area of ​​approximately 2,369 hectares. The property overlies nearly 7 km of the Cadillac Fault. The property's drill tested gold showings trend along an east-northeast gold corridor more than 3.5 km long, south of the fault.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration, and development of viable mineral properties in the province of Quebec. For more information on the Corporation, visit www.bulliongold.ca

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Hamel

President and CEO

jhamel@bulliongold.ca

514-317-7956

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. GoldSpot works with industry leaders across all commodity and deposit types to identify new exploration targets, develop cutting-edge technologies and to strategically invest in mineral exploration companies. Our leading team of expert scientists merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that save time, reduce costs and produce far more accurate results than ever before possible.

For further information please contact:

Vincent Dub?-Bourgeois

CEO and Director

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

819-592-1195

investors@goldspot.ca

