Temas Resources Moves Closer to Commercialization Of ORF Hydrometallurgical Technology

Pilot Plant Testing Nears Completion

Recovery of Titanium, Iron and Vanadium, averaging 73%, 92% and 99%, respectively

interest from mining and chemical manufacturers for technology licensing and testing of ilmenite and nickel ores

Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF) is pleased to provide an update on its patented ORF Technology - Titanium Dioxide (TiO 2 ) pilot plant. The company also announces that it is in active discussions with mining and chemical manufacturers to license several of the ORF Technologies.

Initially the company has focused its efforts on the application of its ORF Technology on the processing of ilmenite concentrates into TiO 2 , along with the production of iron and vanadium by-products that meet and exceed chemical specifications for industry.

The Company is nearing the completion of ilmenite pilot process testing on materials from Temas' La Blache exploration project for recovery expectations and refine the ability to produce pigment-quality TiO 2 , iron and vanadium by-products at the Process Research Ortech laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Approximately 1,000 kg of ore have been leached, followed by the selective solution extraction of titanium, iron and vanadium chlorides, and the precipitation of a high purity TiO 2 final product.

"We are currently focused on perfecting the processing of ilmenite concentrate because it is traditionally considered an uneconomic waste rock and is widely available," stated Michael Dehn, CEO of Temas Resources. "Based on what we are seeing, we are very confident that by the implementing the ORF Technology we will be able to generate strong results with our innovative, low-cost process methods, even with low grade and/or contaminated feedstock."

Early results of the ORF Technology's pilot test work that processes ilmenite feedstock report leach recovery for Titanium (Ti), Iron (Fe) and Vanadium (V) below:

Ti Fe V Sample % % % BBLT1 71.63 91.40 100.00 BBLT2 68.80 90.37 97.45 BBLT3 72.63 92.76 97.79 BBLT4 77.01 93.36 100.00 BBLT5 75.26 92.52 100.00 AVERAGE 73.07 93.08 99.05

Average head grade of materials utilized in pilot plant 41.05% Fe, 10.60 % Ti, 0.18% V.

The high purity TiO 2 (synthetic rutile produced from ilmenite) product will be shipped to companies that utilize TiO 2 for evaluation in their product manufacturing, such as paints & coatings, cosmetics, and food & beverage producers. The Temas-ORF product is expected to achieve the desired commercial specifications for production of consumer products at lower cost with less environmental impact.

"The level of interest coming to us from major mining producers is encouraging and not surprising," states Michael Dehn, CEO of Temas Resources. "Companies are actively pursuing methods to improve their ESG rating by limiting their environmental impact while simultaneously improving their profit margins."

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is focused on the advancement of mineral independence and processes by which mineral products (nickel, iron, copper, gold, ilmenite and other sulphide and oxide mineral ores and concentrates) are processed and recovered using sustainable hydrometallurgical technologies. The Company invests in and works to apply its green technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies. The Company is advancing Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec and soon expects to be active at its boron project in Serbia. All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Temas, future growth potential for Temas and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of iron, titanium, vanadium and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Temas' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

