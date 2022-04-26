Alphamin Reports The Best High-grade Drilling Intercepts To Date At Mpama South
GRAND BAIE, April 26, 2022 -
26 April 2022 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, "Alphamin" or the "Company"), a producer of 4% of the world's mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce the latest drill results from its Bisie Tin Complex.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mpama South high-grade assay results received2, including:
- BGH110: 17.5 metres @ 5.57% Sn from 459.2 metres, including 8.6 metres @ 10.35% Sn from 468.1 metres, the best intercept to date;
- BGH111: 15.3 metres @ 4.37% Sn from 334.4 metres,
- BGH107: 7.2 metres @ 6.0 % Sn from 496.9 metres, including 4.0 metres @ 10.31% Sn from 498.2 metres
- BGH104: 16.2 metres @ 3.01% Sn, including 5.75 metres @ 6.94 % Sn, both from 459.4 metres
- Mpama North high-grade assay results2 received, including:
- MND019: 14.4 metres @ 21.75% Sn from 432.2 metres, including 6.8 metres @ 40.57% Sn from 436.4 metres
- MND020: 14.4 metres @ 5.92% Sn, including 11.0 metres @ 7.51% Sn, both from 484.9 metres
- Significant additional resource growth potential at Mpama South - drilling is on-going with considerable mineralisation intercepted beyond the updated Mineral Resource boundary announced on 29 March 2022.
Chief Executive Officer, Maritz Smith comments:
"These thick and high-grade extension results underpin our confidence in Mpama South's on-going resource growth prospects and further justifies our decision to commence with development activities without delay."
Mpama South Drilling Update
Mpama South is the high-grade tin development project adjoining the southern end of Alphamin's operating Mpama North mine. Subsequent to the updated Mineral Resource for Mpama South announced on 29 March 2022 based on 102 drillholes, the Company has received results for a further 12 drillholes.
The majority of the newly received assays are extensional in nature and comprise intercepts outside of the current Mineral Resource. They will be incorporated in an update to the Mpama South Mineral Resource targeted for release during Q2 2022 (Figure 1). Mineralisation remains open in multiple directions at Mpama South and management are confident in the project's on-going resource growth prospects. The drilling program switched to an infill focus in March 2022 in order to increase the confidence of Inferred and Indicated Resources at Mpama South. Subsequent drilling outside of the current Mineral Resource area has intersected visual cassiterite and batches of results expected to be received in the coming months will be for areas outside of the current Mineral Resource as well as in-fill (Figure 1).
|Figure 1: Mpama South Exploration Results and Visual Cassiterite Intercepts Awaiting Assay
|
Source: Alphamin 2022
The recent batch of results include the best intercepts received to date at Mpama South with several thick and high-grade intercepts on the down dip side of the deposit. Selected significant intercepts from the most recently received batches of drillhole assays are listed below as apparent widths:
- BGH110: 17.5 metres @ 5.57% Sn from 459.2 metres, including 8.6 metres @ 10.35% Sn from 468.1 metres, the best intercept to date at Mpama South;
- BGH111: 15.3 metres @ 4.37% Sn from 334.4 metres,
- BGH107: 7.2 metres @ 6.0 % Sn from 496.9 metres, including 4.0 metres @ 10.31% Sn from 498.2 metres
- BGH104: 16.2 metres @ 3.01% Sn, including 5.75 metres @ 6.94 % Sn, both from 459.4 metres
The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.
Mpama North Drilling Update
Expansion drilling re-commenced on the Mpama North Mine in July 2021, starting with the Mpama North Deeps target. The first drillholes showed increased structural complexity associated with a cross-cutting fault limiting the extents of the target. However, several thick and high-grade intercepts of visual cassiterite were intersected at the Deeps target between this cross-cutting fault and the deepest intercepts from the 2015 drilling, extending known mineralisation along strike northwards.
The most significant intercepts from the recently received batches of drillhole assays in the Deeps target are listed below as an apparent width:
- MND019: 14.4 metres @ 21.75% Sn from 432.2 metres, including 6.8 metres @ 40.57% Sn from 436.4 metres
- MND020: 14.4 metres @ 5.92% Sn, including 11.0 metres @ 7.51% Sn, both from 484.9 metres
Drilling of the "East-Extension" target at Mpama North commenced in April 2022. The target is immediately below and to the east of the current Mineral Resources at Mpama North which remain open in this area. Several drillholes in the pre-mining exploration drilling campaigns did intercept the tell-tale alteration associated with mineralisation as well as thin mineralisation in the area and expectations are that mineralisation continues eastwards.
Qualified Persons
Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.
____________________________________________________________________________
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Maritz Smith
CEO
Alphamin Resources Corp.
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com
____________________________________________________________________________
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated future exploration and resource estimation activities and outcomes and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Alphamin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of future exploration and assay results and consistency with past results and expectations; uncertainties inherent in estimates of Mineral Resources, global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, volatility of metal prices, uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uninterrupted access to required infrastructure, adverse political events, impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Alphamin disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Appendix 1: SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC)
For sample preparation, analyses and quality control and quality assurance, see the Company's news release dated 07 March 2022 entitled "ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND POSITIVE PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR MPAMA SOUTH"
Appendix 2: SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold)
Mpama South Drillholes prefixed "BGH"
Mpama North Drillholes prefixed "MND"
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|RLm
|Azi (?)
|Dip (?)
|From
|To
|Sn %
|Width
|Sample Position
|GPS
|GPS
|(m)1
|mid_x
|mid_y
|mid_z
|BGH017
|582535
|9884822
|732
|55
|-10
|237.8
|238.8
|4.99
|1
|582,732
|9,884,966
|678.6
|BGH018
|582535
|9884822
|732
|93
|0
|141.2
|144.35
|2.07
|3.15
|582,691
|9,884,820
|727.9
|145.75
|151
|0.76
|5.25
|582,696
|9,884,820
|727.9
|BGH019
|582535
|9884822
|732
|85
|-5
|147
|152
|2.05
|5
|582,696
|9,884,837
|715.8
|BGH020
|582535
|9884822
|732
|84
|-15
|160.6
|164.4
|1.45
|3.8
|582,704
|9,884,846
|689.3
|169.3
|171.1
|5.42
|1.8
|582,711
|9,884,846
|687.7
|BGH021
|582535
|9884822
|732
|93
|-15
|109.15
|110.25
|3.2
|1.1
|582,654
|9,884,821
|700.1
|164.6
|167.32
|3.29
|2.72
|582,708
|9,884,818
|687.6
|BGH022
|582554
|9884785
|732
|90
|0
|75
|80.53
|3.99
|5.53
|582,633
|9,884,784
|729.3
|109
|110
|1.35
|1
|582,664
|9,884,785
|729.9
|119.22
|122.1
|2.22
|2.88
|582,676
|9,884,785
|730.1
|BGH023
|582535
|9884822
|732
|75
|-15
|171.43
|174.32
|1.72
|2.89
|582,710
|9,884,859
|683.7
|175.85
|178
|1.09
|2.15
|582,714
|9,884,860
|683
|BGH024
|582554
|9884785
|732
|103
|-5
|127.7
|129.6
|0.54
|1.9
|582,679
|9,884,749
|717.2
|137.95
|142
|1.13
|4.05
|582,690
|9,884,746
|716.2
|BGH025
|582535
|9884822
|732
|55
|-20
|212.25
|213.4
|0.6
|1.15
|582,724
|9,884,919
|662.3
|218
|221.45
|2.29
|3.45
|582,731
|9,884,921
|660.7
|222.7
|223.7
|13.05
|1
|582,734
|9,884,923
|659.9
|228
|234.8
|2.73
|6.8
|582,741
|9,884,926
|658
|BGH026
|582554
|9884785
|732
|113
|-10
|103.71
|108
|3.3
|4.29
|582,649
|9,884,735
|713.7
|134.8
|136.45
|3.72
|1.65
|582,676
|9,884,722
|708.6
|161
|162.5
|5.61
|1.5
|582,699
|9,884,711
|704.5
|BGH030
|582554
|9884785
|732
|115
|-20
|110
|111.4
|7.24
|1.4
|582,655
|9,884,753
|692.2
|141.9
|152.5
|4.85
|10.6
|582,686
|9,884,745
|680
|158
|161.2
|3.61
|3.2
|582,699
|9,884,742
|675.3
|174.45
|175.8
|11.03
|1.35
|582,713
|9,884,738
|670.5
|BGH032
|582554
|9884785
|732
|125
|-20
|177
|178.72
|1.7
|1.72
|582,692
|9,884,684
|671.3
|182
|188.25
|3
|6.25
|582,697
|9,884,679
|669.1
|190.25
|193
|0.95
|2.75
|582,702
|9,884,676
|667.2
|194.4
|202
|1.37
|7.6
|582,707
|9,884,672
|665.3
|203.5
|208
|2.67
|4.5
|582,713
|9,884,668
|663.2
|BGH034
|582554
|9884785
|732
|115
|-25
|174.8
|178
|11.99
|3.2
|582,689
|9,884,696
|653.3
|195.7
|200
|1.21
|4.3
|582,706
|9,884,686
|644.8
|202.37
|206.65
|1.86
|4.28
|582,711
|9,884,683
|642.3
|208
|213.3
|1.4
|5.3
|582,716
|9,884,680
|640.1
|216.25
|221.3
|1.42
|5.05
|582,722
|9,884,676
|637.3
|225.65
|231
|0.7
|5.35
|582,730
|9,884,671
|634
|BGH027
|582544
|9884822
|732
|68
|-27
|212.35
|214
|0.58
|1.65
|582,729
|9,884,879
|634
|226
|229.3
|1.32
|3.3
|582,741
|9,884,883
|628.4
|235.45
|236.58
|1.54
|1.13
|582,749
|9,884,885
|625.2
|BGH028
|582554
|9884785
|732
|90
|-10
|125
|126
|1.72
|1
|582,676
|9,884,772
|700.9
|136.1
|137.18
|1.85
|1.08
|582,687
|9,884,770
|698.4
|140.28
|142
|1.03
|1.72
|582,691
|9,884,770
|697.4
|147.46
|151.25
|2.88
|3.79
|582,699
|9,884,769
|695.5
|BGH029
|582544
|9884822
|732
|93
|-25
|126
|128.35
|4.66
|2.35
|582,663
|9,884,826
|678.5
|178.9
|184.05
|1.25
|5.15
|582,713
|9,884,827
|657.7
|193.7
|196.05
|3.95
|2.35
|582,726
|9,884,827
|653
|BGH031
|582544
|9884822
|732
|75
|-25
|208
|211.53
|0.99
|3.53
|582,729
|9,884,876
|639.9
|219.4
|222.38
|1.16
|2.98
|582,739
|9,884,879
|636
|BGH033
|582544
|9884822
|732
|60
|-27
|259
|265.46
|7.32
|6.46
|582,756
|9,884,929
|612.8
|268.53
|270.52
|1.02
|1.99
|582,762
|9,884,931
|610
|BGH035
|582554
|9884785
|732
|90
|-25
|152
|165
|2.96
|13
|582,686
|9,884,816
|665
|171
|173.6
|1.47
|2.6
|582,703
|9,884,815
|657.4
|176.6
|180.08
|2.4
|3.48
|582,709
|9,884,814
|654.9
|BGH036
|582544
|9884822
|732
|65
|0
|147.45
|151.35
|2.31
|3.9
|582,687
|9,884,878
|724.8
|156.63
|160.65
|0.93
|4.02
|582,696
|9,884,881
|724.7
|BGH037
|582554
|9884785
|732
|105
|-30
|154
|157
|3.81
|3
|582,680
|9,884,741
|647.5
|194.6
|197.55
|1.54
|2.95
|582,712
|9,884,730
|626
|207.95
|211.18
|1.29
|3.23
|582,723
|9,884,726
|619.3
|216.25
|220.15
|2.79
|3.9
|582,730
|9,884,723
|615.1
|222.4
|226.7
|1.77
|4.3
|582,735
|9,884,721
|612.1
|BGH038
|582544
|9884822
|732
|75
|-30
|151.7
|154.6
|5.22
|2.9
|582,677
|9,884,851
|654.3
|218.3
|223.65
|3.38
|5.35
|582,735
|9,884,861
|621.4
|226.7
|231.5
|1.95
|4.8
|582,743
|9,884,862
|617.6
|BGH039
|582554
|9884785
|732
|100
|-22
|112.08
|113
|2.12
|0.92
|582665.1
|9,884,755
|687.6
|116.3
|120.95
|3.33
|4.65
|582,661
|9,884,753
|686.1
|145
|166
|2.2
|21
|582,696
|9,884,744
|674.2
|174.5
|176
|0.95
|1.5
|582,713
|9,884,739
|668.9
|BGH040
|582544
|9884822
|732
|60
|-30
|232
|233
|0.95
|1
|582,725
|9,884,922
|618.2
|273.7
|277.05
|3.79
|3.35
|582,761
|9,884,937
|600
|BGH041
|582500
|9884847
|732
|55
|-25
|340
|344.5
|3.03
|4.5
|582,807
|9,885,002
|599.5
|BGH042
|582544
|9884822
|732
|60
|-35
|277.35
|280
|1.93
|2.65
|582,751
|9,884,922
|569.4
|308.5
|312
|0.62
|3.5
|582,776
|9,884,932
|552.6
|313
|315.55
|1.52
|2.55
|582,779
|9,884,933
|550.5
|BGH043
|582544
|9884822
|732
|100
|-10
|102.5
|104.15
|2.69
|1.65
|582,644
|9,884,808
|709
|123
|124
|1.06
|1
|582,663
|9,884,805
|704.8
|163.64
|167
|2.82
|3.36
|582,704
|9,884,798
|696.7
|BGH044
|582500
|9884847
|710
|70
|-35
|330
|334.13
|1.31
|4.13
|582,764
|9,884,941
|533.4
|BGH045
|582544
|9884822
|732
|100
|-20
|120.65
|121.75
|31.55
|1.1
|582,656
|9,884,806
|687.4
|156
|159.4
|0.56
|3.4
|582,689
|9,884,799
|674.7
|176.7
|183.62
|3.24
|6.92
|582,708
|9,884,795
|668.1
|BGH046
|582544
|9884822
|732
|100
|-30
|195.18
|206
|2.85
|10.82
|582,712
|9,884,795
|630.5
|212.53
|215.18
|1.9
|2.65
|582,723
|9,884,793
|623.7
|218
|220.6
|7.16
|2.6
|582,728
|9,884,792
|620.8
|225
|226
|4.36
|1
|582,733
|9,884,791
|617.7
|BGH047
|582565
|9884535
|718
|60
|0
|121.58
|124.57
|0.91
|2.99
|582,653
|9,884,879
|739.2
|147.09
|148.09
|1.28
|1
|582,675
|9,884,889
|741.1
|BGH048
|582567
|9884509
|727
|90
|0
|140.75
|143.05
|0.9
|2.3
|582,708
|9,884,496
|727.7
|146.53
|148
|0.74
|1.47
|582,713
|9,884,495
|728
|BGH049
|582565
|9884535
|718
|65
|-15
|145.4
|147.4
|4.27
|2
|582,689
|9,884,599
|674.5
|BGH050
|582567
|9884509
|727
|105
|-5
|160
|161.38
|1.06
|1.38
|582,722
|9,884,469
|711.7
|BGH051
|582565
|9884535
|718
|40
|0
|134.8
|137
|2.23
|2.2
|582,662
|9,884,630
|712.3
|151
|156.3
|1.2
|5.3
|582,675
|9,884,642
|711.4
|164.18
|169.45
|3.95
|5.27
|582,685
|9,884,651
|710.8
|171.27
|172.57
|4.08
|1.3
|582,688
|9,884,655
|710.6
|BGH052
|582567
|9884509
|727
|120
|0
|205.9
|207.1
|1.86
|1.2
|582,732
|9,884,385
|722.9
|BGH053
|582565
|9884535
|718
|40
|-15
|173.73
|176.93
|9.58
|3.2
|582,685
|9,884,653
|669.2
|178.55
|181.43
|4.07
|2.88
|582,688
|9,884,656
|667.9
|192.41
|196.86
|3.28
|4.45
|582,698
|9,884,666
|664
|198.86
|206.77
|2.45
|7.91
|582,704
|9,884,671
|661.8
|207.53
|209.5
|5.04
|1.97
|582,708
|9,884,675
|660.3
|214.65
|216
|2.32
|1.35
|582,713
|9,884,680
|658.6
|BGH054
|No significant intercepts
|BGH055
|582565
|9884535
|718
|80
|-15
|145
|146
|0.62
|1
|582,705
|9,884,549
|682.7
|BGH056
|No significant intercepts
|BGH057
|No significant intercepts
|BGH058
|582565
|9884510
|727
|95
|-5
|153.35
|155.6
|1.98
|2.25
|582,717.30
|9,884,501.20
|703.9
|BGH059
|582567
|9884536
|718
|95
|0
|165
|166
|3.63
|1
|582,732.30
|9,884,528.30
|714.4
|BGH060
|No significant intercepts
|BGH061
|582567
|9884536
|727
|130
|-10
|157.57
|159.19
|1.22
|1.62
|582,719
|9,884,525
|677.7
|BGH062
|582567
|9884537
|718
|95
|-15
|154
|156
|2.18
|2
|582,695
|9,884,589
|650.2
|BGH063
|582782
|9884646
|829
|270
|-70
|186.25
|194.37
|0.82
|8.12
|582,719
|9,884,661
|650.5
|197.42
|202.45
|1.12
|5.03
|582,715
|9,884,661
|641.8
|205
|209.05
|0.83
|4.05
|582,712
|9,884,661
|635.4
|211.13
|218.9
|2.06
|7.77
|582,709
|9,884,661
|628.3
|220.4
|222.55
|0.86
|2.15
|582,706
|9,884,661
|622.5
|231
|233
|0.87
|2
|582,701
|9,884,661
|613
|BGH064
|582888
|9884976
|839
|270
|-50
|220.8
|222.6
|0.63
|1.8
|582,746
|9,884,976
|668.9
|BGH065
|582913
|9885057
|819
|270
|-60
|271
|275.95
|2.93
|4.95
|582,769
|9,885,057
|586.1
|291.56
|292.56
|1.7
|1
|582,759
|9,885,057
|570.9
|BGH066
|582888
|9884976
|839
|270
|-60
|276
|278.59
|8.49
|2.59
|582,754
|9,884,965
|596.1
|300
|301
|1.78
|1
|582,742
|9,884,965
|576.6
|BGH067
|582913
|9885057
|819
|270
|-67
|295.75
|300.47
|3.21
|4.72
|582,789
|9,885,065
|548.1
|303
|304.62
|1.56
|1.62
|582,786
|9,885,065
|543.1
|337
|338
|0.55
|1
|582,769
|9,885,068
|514.3
|BGH068
|582913
|9885057
|819
|270
|-50
|247
|248.2
|2.1
|1.2
|582,749
|9,885,051
|633.1
|251.8
|255.1
|1.75
|3.3
|582,745
|9,885,051
|628.8
|BGH069
|582888
|9884976
|839
|270
|-70
|321.8
|324.73
|3.84
|2.93
|582,779
|9,884,962
|534.7
|BGH070
|582913
|9885057
|819
|270
|-73
|331
|336.35
|3
|5.35
|582,802
|9,885,040
|505.2
|BGH071
|No significant intercepts
|BGH072
|582852
|9884845
|831
|270
|-67
|274.6
|279.7
|2.7
|5.1
|582,749
|9,884,847
|574
|290.4
|294.8
|3.61
|4.4
|582,742
|9,884,847
|560
|BGH073
|582731
|9884691
|838
|280
|-60
|121
|123
|0.72
|2
|582,671
|9,884,702
|731.9
|BGH074
|582944
|9885130
|798
|270
|-67
|278.9
|283.93
|2.85
|5.03
|582,810
|9,885,137
|551.2
|285.49
|289.1
|1.6
|3.61
|582,807
|9,885,138
|546.3
|294.51
|297.3
|7.14
|2.79
|582,802
|9,885,139
|539.1
|299.65
|303.34
|0.53
|3.69
|582,799
|9,885,139
|534.5
|BGH075
|582731
|9884691
|838
|270
|-70
|115.4
|116.65
|6.76
|1.25
|582,690
|9,884,690
|729.4
|119.5
|120.8
|15.22
|1.3
|582,688
|9,884,690
|725.7
|125.09
|129.8
|3.56
|4.71
|582,684
|9,884,690
|719.3
|162.55
|164.63
|8.94
|2.08
|582,667
|9,884,689
|687.8
|BGH076
|582752
|9884801
|849
|300
|-40
|108
|109
|0.84
|1
|582,682
|9,884,844
|779.6
|118.8
|119.45
|3.71
|0.65
|582,675
|9,884,848
|772.7
|128.15
|131
|2.82
|2.85
|582,668
|9,884,852
|765.8
|136.7
|137
|0.97
|0.3
|582,663
|9,884,855
|761
|BGH077
|582944
|9885130
|798
|270
|-72
|316.84
|321.2
|2.57
|4.36
|582,830
|9,885,130
|501.7
|323
|328.36
|2.56
|5.36
|582,827
|9,885,130
|495.8
|329.06
|330.13
|0.52
|1.07
|582,825
|9,885,130
|492.4
|335.25
|337.36
|9.63
|2.11
|582,822
|9,885,130
|486.5
|339.77
|340.07
|7.07
|0.3
|582,820
|9,885,131
|483.4
|BGH078
|582752
|9884801
|849
|280
|-40
|102
|106
|1.88
|4
|582,674
|9,884,816
|782.6
|108
|109
|0.62
|1
|582,671
|9,884,817
|779.7
|115
|117.15
|0.8
|2.15
|582,665
|9,884,818
|774.8
|BGH079
|582852
|9884845
|831
|270
|-73
|290.15
|294.4
|1
|4.25
|582,765
|9,884,842
|552.6
|296.3
|302.3
|9.46
|6
|582,763
|9,884,841
|546.1
|304.81
|305.7
|18.75
|0.89
|582,761
|9,884,841
|540.5
|312
|313
|1.08
|1
|582,758
|9,884,841
|533.8
|316.9
|321.63
|4.65
|4.73
|582,755
|9,884,840
|527.5
|322.57
|328
|5.41
|5.43
|582,753
|9,884,840
|522
|328.95
|329.48
|1.59
|0.53
|582,751
|9,884,840
|518.4
|340.68
|341.42
|4.29
|0.74
|582,747
|9,884,839
|507.6
|BGH080
|582944
|9885130
|798
|270
|-75
|339.9
|343.6
|1.05
|3.7
|582,853
|9,885,141
|469.2
|345
|346.55
|4.11
|1.55
|582,851
|9,885,141
|465.5
|360.7
|361
|11.95
|0.3
|582,846
|9,885,143
|451.5
|BGH081a
|583022
|9885299
|776
|270
|-50
|269
|274.56
|1.99
|5.56
|582,838
|9,885,306
|578.6
|275.56
|275.86
|0.64
|0.3
|582,835
|9,885,307
|576
|BGH082a
|583013
|9885209
|752
|270
|-50
|263.83
|266.3
|3.43
|2.47
|582,836
|9,885,222
|556
|268.35
|269.15
|3.32
|0.8
|582,833
|9,885,223
|553.5
|276.97
|277.27
|15.65
|0.3
|582,827
|9,885,224
|547.9
|BGH083
|No significant intercepts
|BGH084
|583023
|9885299
|776
|270
|-57
|278.95
|280.9
|6.25
|1.95
|582,857
|9,885,307
|552.8
|283.06
|286.31
|1.28
|3.25
|582,854
|9,885,307
|549.2
|BGH085
|583023
|9885299
|776
|270
|-65
|294.65
|298.35
|0.83
|3.7
|582,890
|9,885,304
|512.9
|BGH086
|583013
|9885208
|752
|270
|-57
|275.35
|280.78
|3.07
|5.43
|582,847
|9,885,214
|530.1
|286.05
|286.51
|18.9
|0.46
|582,841
|9,885,215
|524.4
|BGH087
|583023
|9885299
|777
|270
|-75
|263.75
|264.28
|0.59
|0.53
|582,946
|9,885,305
|525.0
|BGH088
|583012
|9885208
|752
|270
|-67
|297.74
|299.46
|11.93
|1.72
|582,876
|9,885,221
|487.3
|301
|301.77
|6.79
|0.77
|582,875
|9,885,221
|485.0
|303.7
|304
|2.47
|0.3
|582,873
|9,885,222
|483.0
|305.7
|306
|1.66
|0.3
|582,872
|9,885,222
|481.4
|307.2
|307.55
|6.66
|0.35
|582,871
|9,885,223
|480.2
|308.26
|308.93
|12.15
|0.67
|582,871
|9,885,223
|479.2
|309.46
|309.77
|1.98
|0.31
|582,870
|9,885,223
|478.3
|310.35
|310.68
|17.65
|0.33
|582,869
|9,885,223
|477.6
|313
|313.85
|2.82
|0.85
|582,868
|9,885,224
|475.3
|324.48
|324.86
|5.77
|0.38
|582,861
|9,885,226
|466.3
|325.43
|325.83
|10.40
|0.4
|582,861
|9,885,226
|465.6
|BGH089
|582951
|9885352
|779
|270
|-50
|198
|199
|4.58
|1
|582,822
|9,885,357
|628.9
|202.65
|203.45
|12.25
|0.8
|582,819
|9,885,357
|625.5
|205.1
|205.54
|7.96
|0.44
|582,818
|9,885,357
|623.7
|217.45
|218.45
|31.90
|1
|582,809
|9,885,358
|614.1
|BGH090
|582951
|9885423
|769
|270
|-50
|168.8
|170.48
|2.45
|1.68
|582,843
|9,885,424
|638.3
|170.88
|171.48
|12.55
|0.6
|582,842
|9,885,424
|637.1
|172.97
|173.3
|5.05
|0.33
|582,841
|9,885,424
|635.6
|BGH091
|582951
|9885352
|779
|270
|-65
|222.1
|223.5
|4.02
|1.4
|582,850
|9,885,358
|581.3
|BGH092
|583021
|9885430
|752
|270
|-55
|193.5
|193.88
|17.15
|0.38
|582,913
|9,885,431
|591.9
|BGH093
|583013
|9885345
|759
|270
|-70
|224.25
|224.75
|4.06
|0.5
|582,932
|9,885,341
|549.9
|225.8
|226.72
|1.81
|0.92
|582,931
|9,885,341
|548.3
|227.7
|228.3
|2.75
|0.6
|582,930
|9,885,341
|546.7
|BGH094
|582990
|9885055
|810
|270
|-65
|381
|384.81
|3.84
|3.81
|582,808
|9,885,054
|473.5
|389.74
|390.25
|5.95
|0.51
|582,805
|9,885,054
|467.4
|408.45
|411
|5.82
|2.55
|582,795
|9,885,054
|450.4
|BGH095
|582960
|9884759
|831
|270
|-60
|391.57
|399.6
|4.56
|8.03
|582,773
|9,884,762
|482.7
|400
|401
|1.85
|1
|582,770
|9,884,761
|478.6
|405
|411.97
|4.47
|6.97
|582,766
|9,884,761
|471.9
|414
|414.3
|1.36
|0.3
|582,763
|9,884,761
|467.2
|BGH096
|No significant intercepts
|BGH097
|583013
|9885345
|759
|270
|-58
|242
|245.5
|1.10
|3.5
|582,879
|9,885,344
|555.7
|247
|250.1
|2.66
|3.1
|582,876
|9,885,344
|551.8
|BGH099
|No significant intercepts
|BGH100
|583013
|9885345
|759
|270
|-79
|226.76
|231.27
|2.09
|4.51
|582,965
|9,885,347
|535.2
|233.08
|235
|1.58
|1.92
|582,964
|9,885,347
|530.3
|BGH101
|582990
|9884975
|813
|270
|-65
|387.37
|388.62
|2.66
|1.25
|582,802
|9,884,968
|474.7
|392.33
|394.68
|1.49
|2.35
|582,799
|9,884,968
|470.1
|396
|398.24
|0.53
|2.24
|582,797
|9,884,968
|467.1
|402.74
|410.2
|3.68
|7.46
|582,792
|9,884,967
|459.3
|423.64
|425.48
|13.48
|1.84
|582,781
|9,884,967
|444.5
|BGH102
|No significant intercepts
|BGH103
|582960
|9885430
|762.79
|270
|-64
|161.87
|167.04
|1.71
|5.17
|582,882
|9,885,425
|618.5
|167.83
|172.12
|1.11
|4.29
|582,880
|9,885,425
|613.4
|173.35
|177.00
|1.71
|3.65
|582,877
|9,885,425
|608.7
|BGH104
|582990
|9885055
|810.38
|270
|-72
|459.35
|463.00
|10.19
|3.65
|582,829
|9,885,047
|378.1
|464.80
|465.10
|8.35
|0.30
|582,827
|9,885,047
|374.8
|471.38
|475.53
|1.72
|4.15
|582,823
|9,885,046
|367.3
|477.58
|478.00
|0.96
|0.42
|582,821
|9,885,046
|363.5
|485.85
|486.22
|2.12
|0.37
|582,817
|9,885,045
|356.3
|BGH105
|582967
|9884845
|832.27
|270
|-70
|406.52
|407.00
|0.98
|0.48
|582,807
|9,884,837
|458.9
|410.20
|413.00
|1.20
|2.80
|582,805
|9,884,836
|454.6
|416.90
|421.35
|1.66
|4.45
|582,802
|9,884,836
|447.9
|421.79
|425.00
|4.33
|3.21
|582,800
|9,884,836
|444.1
|427.70
|431.25
|0.80
|3.55
|582,797
|9,884,836
|438.7
|434.60
|437.37
|1.11
|2.77
|582,794
|9,884,835
|433.0
|442.30
|442.60
|1.98
|0.30
|582,791
|9,884,835
|427.3
|446.00
|446.30
|1.24
|0.30
|582,789
|9,884,834
|424.1
|453.68
|453.98
|0.62
|0.30
|582,785
|9,884,834
|417.4
|457.76
|459.93
|5.03
|2.17
|582,783
|9,884,833
|413.0
|461.69
|462.62
|0.91
|0.93
|582,781
|9,884,833
|410.2
|BGH106
|No significant intercepts
|BGH107
|582990
|9884975
|813.31
|270
|-75
|496.94
|502.15
|8.21
|5.21
|582,826
|9,884,984
|343.4
|BGH108
|582962.68
|9884904.79
|827.86
|270
|-62
|377.19
|377.50
|11.95
|0.31
|582,786
|9,884,895
|495.2
|381.53
|381.83
|7.40
|0.30
|582,784
|9,884,895
|491.5
|385.27
|387.47
|4.50
|2.20
|582,781
|9,884,895
|487.6
|391.00
|394.96
|2.09
|3.96
|582,777
|9,884,894
|482.1
|401.00
|402.00
|1.44
|1.00
|582,773
|9,884,894
|475.1
|405.34
|409.39
|2.40
|4.05
|582,769
|9,884,893
|470.3
|BGH109
|No significant intercepts
|BGH110
|582967
|9884845
|832.27
|270
|-70
|459.24
|467.38
|1.00
|8.14
|582,799
|9,884,879
|397.0
|468.13
|476.71
|10.35
|8.58
|582,795
|9,884,878
|389.2
|485.50
|486.20
|10.30
|0.70
|582,788
|9,884,876
|377.8
|489.79
|490.91
|2.01
|1.12
|582,786
|9,884,875
|374.0
|BGH111
|582970
|9884760.42
|830
|270
|-55
|334.41
|341.30
|4.24
|6.89
|582,768
|9,884,745
|553.1
|342.35
|350.00
|4.92
|7.65
|582,762
|9,884,745
|547.0
|352.52
|357.27
|0.67
|4.75
|582,756
|9,884,744
|540.6
|358.27
|361.30
|0.63
|3.03
|582,753
|9,884,744
|537.0
|362.70
|367.20
|0.58
|4.50
|582,749
|9,884,744
|533.3
|368.00
|370.16
|3.15
|2.16
|582,746
|9,884,743
|530.4
|BGH112
|582870
|9885355
|792.66
|270
|-55
|130.27
|130.57
|2.32
|0.30
|582,797
|9,885,360
|681.8
|135.30
|135.74
|5.69
|0.44
|582,794
|9,885,360
|677.7
|BGH113
|582910
|9885205
|776
|270
|-62
|213.00
|216.60
|0.94
|3.60
|582,810
|9,885,204
|590.1
|229.00
|230.00
|4.49
|1.00
|582,803
|9,885,204
|577.3
|BGH114
|582870
|9885355
|792.66
|270
|-63
|138.54
|138.90
|4.40
|0.36
|582,807
|9,885,358
|666.2
|143.30
|143.60
|6.84
|0.30
|582,805
|9,885,358
|662.1
|146.95
|147.60
|3.83
|0.65
|582,803
|9,885,358
|658.8
|151.50
|151.80
|0.82
|0.30
|582,801
|9,885,358
|655.0
|MND001
|No significant intercepts
|MND002
|No significant intercepts
|MND003
|No significant intercepts
|MND004
|583392
|9886283
|682
|270
|-52
|524.76
|525.06
|0.67
|0.3
|582,994
|9,886,250
|347
|MND005
|No significant intercepts
|MND006
|No significant intercepts
|MND007
|583100
|9886210
|726
|270
|-75
|402
|402.45
|0.58
|0.45
|582,987
|9,886,211
|340.5
|MND009
|582881
|9886200
|752
|270
|-65
|96.35
|96.75
|2.28
|0.4
|582,842
|9,886,200
|667.3
|MND010
|No significant intercepts
|MND011
|583103
|9886211
|726
|270
|-83
|419.26
|428
|21.85
|8.74
|583,021
|9,886,194
|312.7
|430.6
|438.9
|17.52
|8.3
|583,018
|9,886,193
|302
|MND012
|582950
|9886140
|765
|270
|-60
|64.7
|65.35
|12.2
|0.65
|582,916
|9,886,142
|699.8
|MND013
|582945
|9886142
|759
|270
|-50
|142.7
|142.98
|10.05
|0.28
|582,852
|9,886,146
|651.2
|177
|178
|1.02
|1
|582,829
|9,886,146
|625.5
|MND014
|No significant intercepts
|MND015a
|582950
|9886140
|755
|270
|-70
|172.32
|172.68
|6.34
|0.36
|582,887
|9,886,144
|594.8
|MND016
|583063
|9886162
|741
|270
|-50
|249.42
|253
|0.62
|3.58
|582,895
|9,886,161
|554.1
|MND017
|583200
|9886170
|745
|270
|-50
|385
|386
|1.02
|1
|582,952
|9,886,164
|450.4
|MND018
|583063
|9886162
|741
|270
|-60
|284.7
|285
|11.7
|0.3
|582,912
|9,886,160
|499.2
|MND019
|583200
|9886170
|745
|270
|-64
|432.24
|444
|25.94
|11.76
|582,996
|9,886,161
|357.6
|445
|445.55
|15.3
|0.55
|582,993
|9,886,160
|351.6
|MND020
|583200
|9886170
|733
|270
|-72
|484.90
|492.26
|7.08
|7.36
|583,024
|9,886,160
|288.3
|495.00
|499.25
|7.50
|4.25
|583,020
|9,886,159
|280.6
|MND021
|583200
|9886170
|733.15
|270
|-57
|425.30
|425.60
|10.50
|0.30
|582,962
|9,886,178
|388.9
|1. Apparent widths, not true thickness
1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020
2 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths