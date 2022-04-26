Decision Memo Received from US Forest Service Regarding Initial Exploration Drilling at Sycamore Canyon Project, Arizona

Vancouver, April 26, 2022 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) announces that the US Forest Service has issued a positive Decision Memo, with stipulated mitigation measures required, approving the initiation of exploration drilling on the Sycamore Canyon gold-silver project located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Decision Memo

A positive Decision Memo, with stipulations and required mitigation measures, was received in response to the initial Plan of Operations submitted in May 2018 to proceed with initial exploration drilling of the Sycamore Canyon gold-silver project in Cochise County, Arizona. An initial Plan of Operations was submitted in May 2018 and finalized in November 2018. Public comment was sought in late 2018 and early 2019, but the COVID pandemic and administrative issues caused the permitting of the project to be delayed until respective parties could be available to make their contributions to the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) permitting process.

Mitigation measures include:

no activity during the golden eagle breeding season (January through July), or non-breeding or non-occupancy within one mile of the drill site must be confirmed,

Avoid removal or damage to agave and yucca plants during road and pad construction and use, and salvage and re-planting of any disturbed plants,

reclamation immediately upon completion of the proposed drilling activity, among others.

The Company will engage an environmental consulting firm to incorporate these mitigation measures into a final Plan of Operations and a reclamation cost estimate for final submission to the US Forest Service for their consideration in issuing a final Record of Decision.

Meanwhile the Company will entertain joint venture proposals to advance the Sycamore Canyon project through this initial drilling program and beyond. Since submitting the initial Plan of Operations in 2018 the Company has made what it believes is a significant mineral discovery at its Philadelphia project in Mohave County, Arizona, and is electing to focus its resources on advancing the exploration drilling of that project.

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. https://arizonasilverexploration.com/sycamore/

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. In addition to the Philadelphia project, the Company recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes for Carlin-type targets on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

