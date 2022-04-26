Stuhini Announces Filing of Ruby Creek Project Technical Report

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2022 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stuhini") (TSXV: STU) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report and mineral resource estimate titled " Technical Report, Ruby Creek Project, Northern British Columbia, Canada" effective March 10, 2022 and dated April 22, 2022 (the "Technical Report") for the Ruby Creek molybdenum deposit. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its March 15, 2022 news release announcing the mineral resource estimate. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the March 15, 2022 news release.

The Technical Report is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Company's website.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its base and precious metal properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes its flagship the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, BC, the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon, the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba and the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Stuhini Exploration Ltd.